Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 August 2021

Tamil Nadu presents separate farm budget

Tamil Nadu has become the third state to present a separate agricultural budget that features schemes for the overall development of the farm sector in the state. DMK government presented the budget and fulfilled its poll promise. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were the only states that presented their own agricultural budget.

Odisha launches smart health cards

Odisha government has launched Smart Health Cards for 3.5 crore people in the state. The cards have been announced under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. It aims at transforming the health service delivery system of not only Odisha but also to create history in the country’s health sector.

Aligarh Zila Panchayat passes proposal to rename Aligarh

Aligarh’s Zila Panchayat Parishad has passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh. The proposal which was passed unanimously has not been sent to the UP Government for the final decision. If it gets passed, it will add to a long list of places that have been renamed in UP under Yogi Adityanath.

National Hydrogen Mission launched

Prime Minister Modi on August 15, 2021, launched the National Hydrogen Mission. It aims at helping the government in meeting its climate targets as well as making India a green Hydrogen hub. India, currently, spends Rs. 12 lakh crores on importing energy and the government aims to make the country energy efficient.

Women can now appear for NDA exam

The Supreme Court has allowed women to appear for the National Defence Academy Exam, which was reserved for boys. The exam is scheduled to be on September 5, 2021. The written NDA exam is conducted by UPSC and is for entry into the National Defence Academy.