Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 February 2020

State of India’s Birds 2020 Report released

The recently released “State of India’s Birds 2020” Report categorises 101 species of birds for High Conservation Concern. The report assessed over 850 birds and revealed that almost all the bird species are on a decline. The report was released during the 13th COP Convention on the ‘Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals’ that was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Shaheen Bagh Row: Mediators Hegde & Ramchandran request protestors to protest elsewhere

Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, mediators appointed by the Supreme Court, on February 19, 2020 reached the Shaheen Bagh Protest Site and asked them to protest elsewhere. While talking to the protestors, the mediators had requested the Media to stay outside the protest site. However, the Shaheen Bagh protesters wanted to talk in front of the media.

Soil Health Card Day 2020 observed

India observed the Soil Health Card Day 2020 on February 19, 2020 to celebrate the launch of Soil Health Card Scheme, which was launched in 2015. To mark the event, the central government organized various awareness programs to make the farmers aware of the use of natural fertilizers. Moreover, a government agency collects several soil samples to know the current health status of farm soil.

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020)

Sachin Tendulkar on February 18, 2020 won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020) for a picture wherein Team India players are carrying the Indian cricket legend on their shoulders. The picture is of ICC World Cup 2011 when India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai under the captainship of MS Dhoni. The Laureus sports award ceremony was held at Berlin, Germany.

IAF aircraft to evacuate Indians from Wuhan amid Coronavirus outbreak

Indian Government will soon send Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft to the Wuhan City of China to evacuate Indian Nationals. Earlier, the Government successfully evacuated over 600 Indians from Wuhan amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the city.