Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 August 2020

Delhi Second Sero Survey Findings: 29% people have developed COVID-19 antibodies

The results of Delhi second serological survey reveal that around 29% of people in the national capital have been exposed to COVID-19 and developed antibodies against the disease. The survey findings show that the prevalence of antibodies in people has increased by over 6 percent in comparison to the first serosurvey that was conducted during June 27 - July 10, 2020.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2020: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to assemble on alternate days

Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 is expected to begin from September second week. During the session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are most likely to convene on alternate days to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim behind this move is ensure the resumption of parliamentary proceedings.

‘Am I?’ wins 1st prize in Online Short Film Contest of I&B Ministry & NFDC

Short film ‘Am I?’ has won the first prize in the Online Short Film Contest that was organized by Information and Broadcasting Ministry along with NFDC - National Film Development Corporation. The film has been directed by Abhijit Paul.

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter completed 1 year on Moon orbit

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has successfully completed one year on the Moon orbit on August 20, 2020. The orbiter inserted into Lunar orbit on August 20 last year. All the instruments of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter are functioning well and there is sufficient onboard fuel for next 7 years.

Corona Fighters video game launched by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister launched first-of-its-kind video game called Corona Fighters. This highly interactive game presents a new creative way to teach people to adapt right behaviour to battle the pandemic.