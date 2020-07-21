Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 July 2020

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana with an aim to enable beneficiaries avail of the benefits of doorstep delivery of ration. Once the delivery of ration starts in Delhi, the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ Scheme of the Central Government’s will also be implemented alongside in the state.

ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 & reschedules World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has postponed the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia this year. The T20 World Cup is now rescheduled to October 2021. Moreover, Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to October-November 2023.

Oxford Vaccine Partner seeks to conduct human trials in India

Serum institute, the partner in the development of Oxford Vaccine, is planning to start the clinical trials in India. The Oxford COVID vaccine trials are much ahead of other ongoing clinical trials and have shown promising results. The human trials of Oxford vaccine will start in India once the company procures the required license.

COVAXIN Human Trials: When will it be ready?

Bharat Biotech has developed India's indigenous Coronavirus vaccine named "COVAXIN" in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Both the organisations have jointly started the Phase 1 of human trials of the COVAXIN. Know here where the trials are being conducted and when will the results be out.

Government launches MANODARPAN initiative to provide students with psychosocial support

Union Minister of Human Resource & Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched the MANODARPAN initiative to provide students with the psychosocial support for their well-being and mental health.