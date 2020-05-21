Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 May 2020

AAI Guidelines, SOP for Passengers & Crew: Do's and Don'ts

Airport Authority of India has released the detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for domestic flight operations that will begin from May 25, 2020. The SOP lists the do's and don'ts to be followed by passengers and crew of airports such as Baggage Sanitisation, thermal screening, Aarogya Setu app, social distancing and a lot more.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana launched in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to mark the 29th anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The scheme launched with financial outlay of Rs. 5,700 crore aims to stimulate the economy of rural areas of the state amid the COVID-19 crisis situation. The scheme was announced in the Chhattisgarh Budget 2020-21.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal to take charge as DSCRC President

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, the Judge of Delhi High Court, will soon take charge as the President of the DSCRC - Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission. The announcement came after the Central Government accepted her resignation as the High court Judge. Justice Sehgal was set to retire in June 2020.

Procurement of 26 defence items approved from local suppliers

Defence Ministry recently approved the procurement of defence equipment from local dealers under the flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Central Government has issued a order named Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 for manufacturing of goods in India. Under this order, the Department of Defence Production notified 127 items.

Sun goes into ‘Solar Minimum’ state

Space agencies recently reported that the sun has entered the ‘Solar Minimum’ state and is soon going to make entry into the deepest period of sunshine recession. The Solar minimum is currently underway and is a deep one.