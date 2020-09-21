Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 September 2020

DCGI approves launch of Feluda, India's first CRISPER COVID-19 test

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently approved to commercially launch the ‘Feluda’, India's first CRISPER COVID-19 test. This TATA CRISPER (Clustered Regulatory Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) test has successfully met the high-quality benchmarks for detecting the Coronavirus with 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity.

Women officers to join Indian Navy's helicopter stream for first time ever

For the first time ever, two women officers will be joining the helicopter stream of the Indian Navy as “Observers” (Airborne Tacticians). These women officers will be first batch of women airborne combatants to operate from warships. The entry of women officers was earlier restricted to fixed-wing aircraft of Indian Navy.

Delhi government resumes services of doorstep delivery of driver license, marriage certificate

Delhi Government has resumed the services to provide doorstep delivery of driver license, marriage certificate and other public services to the citizens of national capital with effect from September 1, 2020. These services have been resumed after being suspended for nearly five months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Emmy Awards 2020 Conferred: Complete list of winners

The Emmy Awards 2020 were hosted live on September 21, 2020 by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center with nominees attending the show live from their homes. The Emmy winners received their trophies at their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned sitcom Schitt's Creek won the most awards in a single season by taking home 7 Primetime awards and 9 Emmys.

India takes top spot in total COVID-19 recoveries worldwide

India has occupied the top position in terms of COVID-19 recoveries worldwide with a total of 4.3 million recovered patients. India now constitutes 19% of the total COVID-19 recoveries globally, which is the highest in world.