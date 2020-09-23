Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 September 2020

Government implements O-SMART Scheme: Know Everything Here

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has implemented the Ocean Services, Modelling, Applications, Resources, and Technology(O-SMART) Scheme. The scheme covers 16 sub-projects related to the Ocean development activities including resources, services, technology, observations, and sciences. The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre is also working under the O-SMART Scheme.

KKR to invest in Reliance Retail for 1.28% stake

Global investment firm KKR is going to invest in the Reliance Retail ventures Limited (RRVL). With investment of Rs 5,550 crore, KKR will be acquiring 1.28% equity stake in the RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This is the second such investment deal with Reliance Retail in past one month after American private firm Silver Lake invested Rs 7,500 cr into the company for a 1.75% Stake.

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Argentina, Brazil amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia has officially suspended travel to and from three countries - India, Brazil and Argentina due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in these nations. However, the rules exempts passengers with official government invite from the above ban.

Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 passed by Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 amid the protests from opposition. The Bill declares Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi as official languages of the Union territory of J&K apart from Urdu and English. The Gujjar and Sikh communities have protested against the exclusion of Gojri and Punjabi languages from the bill.

Neutrino Observatory to be set up in India: Know all about it

The government is planning to develop a Neutrino Observatory in India. This first India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) will be a underground laboratory with world-class facilities and a rock cover that will help study the neutrinos produced in the Earth's atmosphere.