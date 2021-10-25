Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 October 2021

James Michael Tyler from FRIENDS passes away at 59

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing the beloved character Gunther on the hit 1990s ‘Friends’, passed away at the age of 59 due to prostate cancer. Tyler played the character 'Gunther' who worked as a waiter and manager in the famous ‘Central Perk’ coffee house. It was a common hangout place for the gang in the series ‘Friends’.

New land border law by China

China, amid the military standoff with India in eastern Ladakh, has adopted a new Land Border Law for the protection and exploitation of the land border areas. The law adopted by China’s national legislature states that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.

Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana launched

Prime Minister Modi has launched 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission & Release of Operational Guidelines' in Uttar Pradesh. The launched Yojana will be one of the largest pan-India schemes. The focus of the scheme will be on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Rajnikanth awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Legendary actor Rajnikanth was awarded with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu conferred the prestigious award upon the superstar for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

Sudan’s ruling government dissolved

The leading military general Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan of Sudan has dissolved the ruling Sovereign Council. He has declared a state of emergency and has announced that the military will run the country. The announcement came hours after his forces arrested the acting Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok and other top officials.