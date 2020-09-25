Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 September 2020

Finance Ministry permits 5 states to raise additional borrowings of Rs 9,913 Crore

Union Finance Ministry has given its approval to five states to raise Rs 9,913 crore additional financial resources to meet their respective targets. These five states are Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura. These states can raise these funds through the Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).

Renowned Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25, 2020 in Chennai after testing positive for novel Coronavirus. He was 74. Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for COVID-19 in early September; however, his condition worsened on September 23, 2020, following which he was put on maximal life support.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary: PM Modi addresses BJP workers

PM Narendra Modi on September 25, 2020 addressed BJP workers across India on occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The address was held virtually. The Government has declared 25 September, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, as the Antyodaya Diwas in 2014.

New evaluation standards notified for hydrogen cell vehicles

The Central Government has notified the new evaluation standards for the hydrogen fuel-cell based vehicles. The notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These safety evaluation standards for Hydrogen Fuel Cells have been notified through amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Bihar General Elections 2020 Scheduled announced, Counting of votes on November 10

The Bihar General Elections 2020 scheduled has been announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The voting will be held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the counting of votes will be held on November 10, 2020.