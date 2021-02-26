Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 February 2021

PM Modi inaugurates 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games

PM Modi on February 26, 2021, virtually inaugurated the Khelo India National Games. The event will start on Feb 26 and will continue till March 2. The winter games are being organized by the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council and Winter Games Association of J&K. 27 States, UTs and boards will be sending their teams for participation.

Retirement age of state government employees increased in Tamil Nadu

The government of Tamil Nadu on February 25, 2021, raised the retirement age of state government employees to 60 years. The employees who will be covered under the new order are from the government sectors, government-aided schools, local bodies, legal and constitutional bodies, Union and Commissions, boards, PSY staff. In May 2020, the government had increased the age of retirement from 58 to 59 years.

Indian Activist honoured with US anti-corruption award

An Indian social activist, Anjali Bharadwaj, was honoured by the United States with the International Anti-Corruption Champions Award on February 23, 2021. The honour was conferred by the US upon a total of 12 individuals for their dedication towards combating corruption. Anjali Bharadwaj had actively participated in India’s Right to Information Movement for over two decades.

US President reverses Trump’s green card ban

The President of the United States Joe Biden on February 24, 2021, reversed former President Donald Trump’s decision of freezing green card applications and certain forms of visas. President Biden has now revoked the ban by mentioning that it has prevented certain family members of US citizens from reuniting with their families. Trump had taken the decision by stating that it is necessary to protect US workers amid high unemployment.

Election Commission announces assembly election schedule of 5 states

The Election Commissioner of India on February 26, 2021, announced the schedule of Assembly Election for four states and one UT, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Assam. The results of the elections of all the five states/UT will be declared on May 2, 2021. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will have single-phase elections, West Bengal will see 8 phases and Assam will see the polls in three phases.