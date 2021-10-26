Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 October 2021

New Indian Premier League Teams 2021

Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been announced as the two new teams of the IPL (Indian Premier League). This has taken the total number of IPL teams in the next season to ten. RPSG group, owned by Sanjiv Goenka, placed the winning bid worth Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow IPL team, while for Ahmedabad, CVC Capital Partners claimed with a bid of Rs 5,166 crore.

Mullaperiyar dam issue

The water level at Mullaperiyar dam has reached 137.45 ft. The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. In the letter, he has urged Stalin to take necessary action to gradually open the spillway shutters and release water from the Mullaperiyar dam in the wake of rising water levels.

AY.4 variant found in Indore

Six people from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district have been found infected with new Coronavirus variant AY.4. They were also fully vaccinated. Their diagnosis was confirmed after the report was received from the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The first case of this variant was detected in Maharashtra.

China launches Shijian-21 satellite

China has successfully launched a new satellite named Shijian-21. It will test and verify space debris mitigation technologies. The satellite has been developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. This new mission has also marked the 39th space launch for China in 2021.

Uzbekistan President re-elected

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term. He won 80.1% of the vote in the presidential poll. He has been serving as the President of Uzbekistan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan since 2016. The observers, however, noted that the poll was not truly competitive despite the improvements brought by the recent reforms.