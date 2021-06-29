Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 June 2021

Government announces 8 economic relief measures

To boost the economy from the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister has announced various economic relief measures. It includes Rs. 1.1 lakh crores loan guarantee scheme, out of which Rs. 50,000 crores will be for the health sector. The other measures include provisions of additional food grains and free tourist visas.

Health Ministry asks pregnant women to take COVID Vaccine

The Health Ministry of India has issued fresh guidelines for pregnant women for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. The ministry has stated that the pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and has asked the pregnant women to take vaccination to protect themselves as well as the foetus.

Moderna receives DGCI approval in India

The drugs regulatory body of India has given permission to Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the restricted emergency use in the country. The first international vaccine in India will be administered in two doses. Moderna has become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval.

T20 World Cup in UAE

The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in UAE and Oman because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament will take place from October 17 till November 14, 2021, and BCCI will retain the hosting rights.

Indian private players can build and operate rocket launch sites

Indian private firms can now establish and operate the rocket launch sites within and outside the country, with prior permission from the Government of India. Any orbital or sub-orbital rocket launch from Indian or the overseas territory can be conducted only with authorization from IN-SPACe.