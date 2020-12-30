Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 December 2020

US paves way for first ever nuclear reactor on Moon

The US White House has recently issued a directive for the first ever nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2026. For this purpose, the US Department of Energy and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be working on the industry design proposal in the early 2021. The team has already worked out the Region of the moon where the nuclear reactor will be placed.

Japan to join Five Eyes Alliance to restrict China's clampdown on Uyghurs

The Japanese Government is expected to join the Five Eyes (FVEY) Alliance with an aim to restrict China's actions against the Uyghurs. As per the reports, Japan has provided the intelligence inputs to the United States and the United Kingdom in this regard. The Five Eyes is a network of five countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

European Union Leaders sign Brexit Trade Deal

The leaders of the European Union (EU) on December 30, 2020 signed the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the Brexit trade deal. The deal was signed by the European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The trade deal will be implemented on a provisional basis.

Mayiladuthurai inaugurated as 38th District of Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai was on December 28, 2020 inaugurated as the 38th district of Tamil Nadu. The district was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami . This new district has been carved out of the Nagapattinam district.

Gujarat announces Solar Power Policy 2021

Gujarat Government announced the Solar Power Policy 2021 that will be effective for the next five years. The poly was announced by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on December 29, 2020. The policy aims to reduce the power costs of industrial units by around 50%.