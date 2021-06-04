Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 June 2021

SC quotes Kedar Nath Singh Judgement in Vinod Dua sedition case: What was the historic judgement – Explained

The Supreme Court of India quashed the sedition case registered against journalist Vinod Dua in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh after a year of an FIR lodged by BJP Mahasu unit President Ajay Shyam over Dua’s YouTube show. A bench of justices of the top court ruled that ‘Every journalist is entitled to protection under the Kedar Nath Singh judgment, the landmark verdict of 1962 on the scope of offense of sedition in the IPC.”

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik fails dope test, provisionally suspended

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik failed his dope test 49 days before the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held in Japan. Malik had won his Olympic berth in the 125 kg category after qualifying for the finals in Sofia last month. The wrestler has been provisionally suspended by the United World Wrestling (UWW). He is unlikely to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand signs the Artemis Accords

New Zealand signed the US-led Artemis Accords with NASA during a ceremony in Wellington to cooperate with NASA on peaceful, safe, sustainable, and transparent space exploration. New Zealand is the 11th country to sign the Artemis Accords.

Model Tenancy Act: What is it? How will it help property owners, tenants?

The Union Cabinet approved the Model Tenancy Act in a bid to streamline the legal framework for the process of renting a property in India. The act aims to safeguard the interests and rights of property owners and tenants and proposes the establishment of a rent authority, separate rent courts, and tribunals in every state to ensure speedy dispute resolution of rent-related disputes.

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 after vaccination? – COVID Explainer of the Day

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its latest issued guidelines stated that one need not get tested or exercise quarantine or isolation if they are fully vaccinated, even in the case of exposure to a COVID-19 infected person. However, one should get tested in exceptional cases such as experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 even after getting fully vaccinated.