Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 May 2020

Arvind Kejriwal relaxes lockdown rules: Know what’s allowed

Delhi Chief Minister recently announced to relax the lockdown rules with an aim to restore normalcy in the national capital. The lockdown relaxation in Delhi calls for initiating the day-to-day operations to revive the economy. Check here the full list of activities, establishments and operations allowed to operate during Lockdown 3.0 till 17th May 2020.

First comprehensive geological map of moon released

United States Geological Survey (USGS), Lunar Planetary Institute & NASA recently released the first detailed geological map of Moon, detailing about the surface of the celestial body. The map would help scientists in their future research projects on Moon. The map is completely colour coded for researchers and scientists.

Russia to soon launch Arktika-M satellite to study Arctic Climate

Russia will soon launch its first satellite for monitoring the climate and environment of Arctic. The Arktika-M satellite has been developed and is under the testing phase. The satellite is scheduled to be launched on December 9, 2020. Moreover, the country is also developing the second Arktika-M satellite which will be launched in 2023.

PM Modi to attend first-ever NAM summit

PM Narendra Modi will be participating the first-ever Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit which will be held virtually. The summit will be aimed at discussing measures to battle COVID-19 pandemic and will also enhance coordination among the members. The current chair of the NAM is Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Five more states added to ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme

The Government has added 5 more states/ UTs to the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme. The information was shared by Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Previously in January 2019, 12 states were integrated under the scheme.