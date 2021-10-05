Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 October 2021

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 has been awarded to Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann. 

Created On: Oct 5, 2021 18:43 ISTModified On: Oct 5, 2021 18:56 IST
Top 5 CA
Top 5 CA

Government to investigate Pandora Paper cases

The Government of India has reportedly ordered an investigation into the cases of pandora papers and has assured of appropriate action. Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files. It exposed the secret wealth of several world leaders, politicians, and billionaires. Around 300 Indians were also mentioned in Pandora Papers.

10-Point action plan against air pollution in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 10-point ‘winter action plan’ to tackle the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The Chief Minister informed that the plan will help in combating air pollution which deteriorates during the winter season because of a number of factors. It also includes the stubble burning by farmers in nearby states.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster dose approved by EU

The European Medicines Agency has given its approval to the single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 18 and older. The EMA informed that the decision on the COVID19 booster shot was taken after studying the efficacy and safety of booster doses.

Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 has been awarded to Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann. They have been awarded for their work that helps in understanding complex physical systems such as the changing climate of Earth. Nobel Prize in Physics is an annual award that is presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Indian Peacekeepers awarded UN Medal

Over 800 Indian peacekeepers serving in the UN mission in South Sudan have been honoured with a prestigious medal by the United Nations. Peacekeepers from India have been honored with the United Nations medal for their committed service to the cause of durable peace in the world's youngest nation. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all