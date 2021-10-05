Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 October 2021

Government to investigate Pandora Paper cases

The Government of India has reportedly ordered an investigation into the cases of pandora papers and has assured of appropriate action. Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files. It exposed the secret wealth of several world leaders, politicians, and billionaires. Around 300 Indians were also mentioned in Pandora Papers.

10-Point action plan against air pollution in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 10-point ‘winter action plan’ to tackle the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The Chief Minister informed that the plan will help in combating air pollution which deteriorates during the winter season because of a number of factors. It also includes the stubble burning by farmers in nearby states.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster dose approved by EU

The European Medicines Agency has given its approval to the single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 18 and older. The EMA informed that the decision on the COVID19 booster shot was taken after studying the efficacy and safety of booster doses.

Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 has been awarded to Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann. They have been awarded for their work that helps in understanding complex physical systems such as the changing climate of Earth. Nobel Prize in Physics is an annual award that is presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Indian Peacekeepers awarded UN Medal

Over 800 Indian peacekeepers serving in the UN mission in South Sudan have been honoured with a prestigious medal by the United Nations. Peacekeepers from India have been honored with the United Nations medal for their committed service to the cause of durable peace in the world's youngest nation.