Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 April 2021

President Putin approves law enabling him to run for President for two more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his approval to the law that will permit him to hold office for two additional 6-year terms. Currently, he has been serving his 4th Presidential term which will end in 2024.

Delhi government imposes night curfew amid rising COVID cases

Delhi has decided to impose a night curfew in the state with an immediate effect till April 30, 2021. The curfew has been imposed by the government from 10 pm to 5 am. The step has been taken to control the rising cases of Coronavirus in the National Capital.

Integrated Health Information Portal launched

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has launched the Integrated Health Information Portal. During the launch, he mentioned that a new chapter in India’s health trajectory has been started. IHIP will also be the world’s biggest online disease surveillance platform.

Russia registers first COVID-19 vaccine for animals

Russia has recently registered Carnivac-Cov which is the world’s first-ever vaccine of Coronavirus for animals. It will be able to provide immunity to the animals from the virus for at least 6 months after they receive the vaccination.

Private sector permitted to develop missile systems

DRDO has permitted private sector firms to develop missile systems. The decision can be seen as an attempt to promote the domestic defence industry of India. The private sector will now be able to produce complex systems and can also co-develop with DRDO.