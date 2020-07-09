Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 July 2020

UP Cabinet approves State Startup Policy 2020

Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the UP Startup Policy 2020 with an aim to invite new business ideas in the state. The policy aims to set up 100 incubators in all 75 districts. It is expected to generate over 1.5 lakh employment opportunities including around 50,000 direct jobs in the state. The cabinet meeting was chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath.

151 trains proposed to be run by private operators

Indian Railways has send proposal for private participation in operation of over 150 trains. The Ministry proposes 151 trains to be run over 109 Origin Destinations (OD) by private operators. These new trains will run in addition to existing trains on the routes with higher demand for trains. This is the first time that Railways has invited private investment for Passenger Trains.

‘Operation Setu’ gets completed; Indian Navy brings back 3,992 Indians

Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ has been completed successfully by Indian Navy by bringing back 3,992 Indians stranded overseas amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. The operation was launched on May 5. INS Shardul, INS Airavat, INS Magar (Landing ship Tanks) and Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock) participated in operation.

Bollywood actor & comedian Jagdeep dies at 81

Bollywood actor and comedian Jagdeep died on July 8 due to age related illness. He was 81. He was the father of comedian Javed Jaffrey. He gained popularity for his role as "Soorma Bhopali" in Bollywood film 'Sholay'. He appeared in over 400 movies.

Indian army bans 89 apps: Get full list

Indian Army has banned a total of 89 mobile apps and has asked the personnel to delete these apps from their phones. Some of these apps are PUBG, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Zoom, Snapchat, ShareIt, POPXO, Tinder and Bumble.