Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 07 November 2022 - Floating Financial Literacy Camp, IPPB, ISRO

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) announced in a report that the global mean temperature in the year 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the 8 years from 2015 the warmest on record. The WMO Report has come at a time when the countries are gathering for the annual COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt to further discuss Climate change and its impacts.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2022 after giving some outstanding performances in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli also celebrates his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat. On the other hand, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2022 following some fantastic all-rounder performances in the recently concluded tournament.

The Supreme Court of India upheld the 103rd constitution Amendment providing for a 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from the unreserved categories. A five-judge constitution bench in a 3-2 verdict held that the provisions of the concerned amendment is not in violation of the Indian Constitution. the beneficiaries can avail of the quota for admission to the government as well as private, government, and unaided jobs.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) conducted India’s first floating financial literacy camp in Dal Lake with an initiative called ‘Niveshak Didi’. Notably, India still finds it challenging to spread financial literacy across demography, as a huge share of the population still resides in rural areas. IPPB has successfully created a new legacy with the help of the world’s largest postal network to extend its reach to the last mile and bridge the financial inclusion gaps.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after missions to the moon and mars, has now set its eyes on Venus and also plans to explore the dark side of the moon in collaboration with Japan’s Space Agency. According to the initial plans, a lunar lander and a rover built by the Indian Space Research Organisation will be put into orbit by a Japanese rocket with a planned landing near the moon's South pole.