ISRO: India plans to send rover to moon’s shadow region in collaboration with Japan

Rover to moon: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after missions to the moon and mars, has now set its eyes on Venus and also plans to explore the dark side of the moon in collaboration with Japan’s Space Agency.

While making a presentation on ISRO’s future missions, the Director of the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory Anil Bhardwaj said that the space agency plans on sending a probe to Mars. He also informed that ISRO was in talks with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for sending a lunar rover to explore the permanent shadow region to the moon.

ISRO to send rover to moon’s shadow region: Key Details

1. According to the initial plans, a lunar lander and a rover built by the Indian Space Research Organisation will be put into orbit by a Japanese rocket with a planned landing near the moon's South pole.

2. The rover will then travel to the permanent shadow region of the moon which never sees sunlight.

3. The exploration of the region was interesting as anything that has remained in the PSR zone was akin to staying in deep freeze for its time memorial.

Aditya L-1 Mission: Important Points

1. Aditya L-1 will be a unique mission in which a 400-kg class satellite carrying a payload will be placed in a orbit around the sun in such a way that it can continuously view the star from the point called the Lagrange Point L-1.

2. The orbit will be located 1.5 million kms away from the Earth. It will try to understand coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, and the initiation of coronal mass, flares, and near-earth space weather.

3. Aditya L-1 and the Chandrayaan 3 missions will be taken up on priority as early as next year and are likely to follow by a mission to Venus and the mission to the moon with JAXA.

Chandrayaan 3 set for launch in 2023

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans on launching its third lunar mission in June 2023. As per ISRO Chief, S. Somnath, the mission parameters will remain the same, however, several changes are being made to the design.

Notably, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up of Chandrayaan-2 of July 2019, which aimed to land a rover on the lunar south pole. It was sent aboard the country’s most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle, the GSLV-Mk3.