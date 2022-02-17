Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 February 2022

World's First Chickenpox Vaccine Developer

Google Doodle celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of Dr Michiaki Takahashi who developed the world's first chickenpox vaccine on February 17, 2022. The Japanese virologist had studied medicine and turned his expertise towards effectively combatting the highly transmissible and infectious disease after his son caught it.

Ratan Tata awarded Asom Baibhav

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the state's highest civilian award to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata on February 16, 2022. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had earlier conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields during the ceremony.

States/ UTs to end additional COVID-19 restrictions

The Central government has asked all the states and union territories to end COVID-related restrictions in the wake of decline in overall COVID-19 cases. India reported 30,757 new cases, 67,538 recoveries and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity has declined to 2.61 percent.

Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away

Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passed away after suffering a heart attack on February 17, 2022. The 61-year-old had acted in several Malayalam and Tamil movies and received a lot of praise for bringing the humor in the films. The actor's sudden passing away has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry.

Centre resumes biometric system for central government employees

The central government has ended the work from home system and resumed the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Control System from February 16, 2022. Now, all central government employees, employed in different ministries and departments will be required to report to office physically.