Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 February 2022

Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. 

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 18:00 IST
IAF to participate in Cobra Warrior 2022

The Indian Air Force will participate in the multi-nation air exercise called 'Ex Cobra Warrior 22' at Royal Air Force Base in Waddington, United Kingdom. India will be sending five indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft to participate in the exercise and a C-17 aircraft will provide transport support.

UP Elections 2022 phase 4 polls underway, Check Key Constituencies

The fourth phase of UP Elections 2022 is currently underway in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts. The key constituencies that have gone to polls under this phase include Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow Cantonment, Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Sarojini Nagar. A total of 624 candidates are in the fray this time. 

Sanjeev Sanyal appointed as a Economic Advisory Council to PM

Sanjeev Sanyal, a noted economist and historian has been inducted as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He will serve at the position for a term of two years. The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted by the Government of India. The body mainly advises the Prime Minister on economic and various other related issues.

Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away

Deeply loved and popular Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away sadly on February 22, 2022. She had been battling a liver-related ailment for a long time.  The veteran actor starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil in a career spanning five decades.

US President announces fresh sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on February 22, 2022 and called Russia’s move in eastern Ukraine the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’. The US will be implementing full blocking sanctions on the two large Russian financial institutions-VEB and their military bank. Besides this, the US has also cut off the Russian government from western funding.

