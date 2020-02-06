Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 February 2020

Jaipur receives UNESCO World Heritage City certificate

India’s ‘Pink City’ Jaipur has been honoured with UNESCO’s 'World Heritage City' certificate. The world heritage city tag will help boost the city’s domestic and international tourism. It also expected to benefit the handicrafts and handloom industry, leading to increased employment and income opportunities.

US President Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

Donald Trump has been acquitted of all impeachment charges imposed on him by the Democrats by the Republican-majority Senate. The Democrat-led House of Representatives had initiated the articles to impeach trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. However, they fell short of numbers in the Senate to take forward the impeachment trial. The US Presidential elections are due in November 2020.

Kirk Douglas passes away at 103 years

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend and father of Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas, passed away on February 5 at the age of 103 years. He was the only surviving actor from Hollywood’s Golden Age. He will be remembered for his roles in iconic films including Champion, Paths of Glory, Lust for Life and the Spartacus.

President confers International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy

The International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind to Dr. NS Dharmashaktu in the individual category and the Leprosy Mission Trust under the institutional category on February 6. The award aims to recognize the work of individuals and institutions in fighting leprosy and erasing prejudices attached to the disease.

Bhutan introduces ‘Sustainable Development Fee’ for regional tourists

Bhutan recently launched a new fee called ‘Sustainable Development Fee’ for tourists from India, Maldives and Bangladesh. The tourists from these nations will now have to pay a certain fee to stay in Bhutan. The fee has been introduced to protect the nation’s unique ecology, as tourists often disrupt it.