Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: 11 Tripura MLAs take oath-Check full list of Tripura Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios
Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.
Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: A total of eleven MLAs were sworn in as Tripura Cabinet Ministers in Agartala on May 16, 2022. The Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022 includes 9 BJP MLAs and 2 IPFT MLAs.
All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.
The Cabinet Ministers were sworn in a day after Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura. Tripura Governor SN Arya administered the oath of office to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.
11 MLAs in Tripura take oath as cabinet ministers, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala pic.twitter.com/swcXOg7nui— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022
Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022
Jishnu Dev Varma- BJP
Narendra Chandra Debbarma (IPFT)
Ratan Lal Nath- BJP
Pranajit Singha Roy-BJP
Manoj Kanti Deb-BJP
Santana Chakma-BJP
Ram Prasad Paul-BJP
Bhagaban Chandra Das-BJP
Sushanta Chowdhury-BJP
Rampada Jamatia-BJP
Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT)
How many cabinet ministers are there in Tripura?
There are eleven cabinet Ministers in Tripura Cabinet, as of May 16, 2022.
Manik Saha sworn in as new Tripura CM
Manik Saha was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party during a meeting held on May 14th in the presence of the Central observers, following Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation from his CM position.
The BJP decided to change the leadership in the state as it is up for Assembly elections next year. Manik Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat earlier this year. He is also the Chief BJP's Tripura unit.
Read Also: Manik Saha Takes Oath as New Tripura Chief Minister - Why did Biplab Kumar Deb Resign?
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS