Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: 11 Tripura MLAs take oath-Check full list of Tripura Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: A total of eleven MLAs were sworn in as Tripura Cabinet Ministers in Agartala on May 16, 2022. The Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022 includes 9 BJP MLAs and 2 IPFT MLAs.

All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

The Cabinet Ministers were sworn in a day after Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura. Tripura Governor SN Arya administered the oath of office to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.

11 MLAs in Tripura take oath as cabinet ministers, at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala pic.twitter.com/swcXOg7nui — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022

Jishnu Dev Varma- BJP

Narendra Chandra Debbarma (IPFT)

Ratan Lal Nath- BJP

Pranajit Singha Roy-BJP

Manoj Kanti Deb-BJP

Santana Chakma-BJP

Ram Prasad Paul-BJP

Bhagaban Chandra Das-BJP

Sushanta Chowdhury-BJP

Rampada Jamatia-BJP

Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT)

How many cabinet ministers are there in Tripura?

There are eleven cabinet Ministers in Tripura Cabinet, as of May 16, 2022.

Manik Saha sworn in as new Tripura CM

Manik Saha was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party during a meeting held on May 14th in the presence of the Central observers, following Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation from his CM position.

The BJP decided to change the leadership in the state as it is up for Assembly elections next year. Manik Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat earlier this year. He is also the Chief BJP's Tripura unit.

Read Also: Manik Saha Takes Oath as New Tripura Chief Minister - Why did Biplab Kumar Deb Resign?