Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: 11 Tripura MLAs take oath-Check full list of Tripura Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

Created On: May 16, 2022 16:52 IST
Check full list of Tripura Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios
Check full list of Tripura Cabinet Ministers and Portfolios

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: A total of eleven MLAs were sworn in as Tripura Cabinet Ministers in Agartala on May 16, 2022. The Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022 includes 9 BJP MLAs and 2 IPFT MLAs. 

All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

The Cabinet Ministers were sworn in a day after Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura. Tripura Governor SN Arya administered the oath of office to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.

Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022

Jishnu Dev Varma- BJP

Narendra Chandra Debbarma (IPFT)

Ratan Lal Nath- BJP

Pranajit Singha Roy-BJP

Manoj Kanti Deb-BJP

Santana Chakma-BJP

Ram Prasad Paul-BJP

Bhagaban Chandra Das-BJP

Sushanta Chowdhury-BJP

Rampada Jamatia-BJP

Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT) 

How many cabinet ministers are there in Tripura?

There are eleven cabinet Ministers in Tripura Cabinet, as of May 16, 2022.

Manik Saha sworn in as new Tripura CM

Manik Saha was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party during a meeting held on May 14th in the presence of the Central observers, following Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation from his CM position. 

The BJP decided to change the leadership in the state as it is up for Assembly elections next year. Manik Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat earlier this year. He is also the Chief BJP's Tripura unit. 

Read Also: Manik Saha Takes Oath as New Tripura Chief Minister - Why did Biplab Kumar Deb Resign?

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all