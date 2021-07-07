UK lockdown to end on July 19, mask, social distancing mandate to be lifted

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on July 5, 2021, announced that all COVID-19 lockdown restrictions including wearing face masks, social distancing, and work from home will end on July 19, 2021, in England. The final decision to lifting the ban will be announced on July 12.

During a virtual press conference, Johnson clarified that uplifting the band does not imply that the pandemic is ‘over’. But with vaccination coverage, we must return to normal.

However, self-isolation will continue to be a legal requirement if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Only those fully vaccinated will be exempted from self-isolation in case they are identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19.

Easing England’s COVID-19 lockdown: Key points

• Facemasks: Rules to always wear a facemask will be lifted. The government will however keep recommending as to when the where or when to put on the masks, but the citizens will have a personal will. Transport or cab services can insist the riders put on their masks.

• Social distancing: Rules to maintaining a distance of at least one metre apart will also be lifted. There will no cap on how many people can meet. This applies to events such as weddings, funerals, etc, including care homes. Enhanced infection control measures will be in place. People can now attend events like concerts and sports events.

• Hospitality sector will also reopen. Nightclubs, restaurants, hospitality venues that were forced closed during the lockdown will now open.

• Travel will also be resumed. Fully vaccinated individuals can resume travel and returning from countries as listed by the government and need not quarantine.

• Work from home restrictions will also be lifted. Employers will be allowed to decide how many employees they want at the workplace. The government will further ease the COVID-19 secure guidelines for employers by replacing them with a basic set of guidelines.

• Vaccination drive will also speed up in the UK. The interval between doses for people under 40 years of age will now be 8 weeks from earlier 12 weeks. The government’s testing for COVID-19 will continue and free asymptomatic testing will go on till September 2021.