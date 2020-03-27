UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, 2020. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister himself through his twitter account.

Boris Johnson tweeted a video in which he confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms. He had developed temperature and persistent cough over the last 24 hours, following which he took a test on the advice of a chief medical officer. The test was carried out by UK's National Health Service staff.

Prime Minister is now self-isolating at his residence in Downing Street as per medical guidance. Johnson shared through his video that he is now working from home. He will continue to lead UK’s response to COVID-19 pandemic through video conferencing.

Johnson thanked the NHS and all workers helping the country stay afloat during the pandemic. He remained confident that the United Kingdom will be able to defeat COVID-19 virus. He also reiterated the importance of staying at home.

UK Cabinet to be tested

With Boris Johnson testing positive, the entire UK cabinet will now be tested for COVID-19 virus. Rishi Sunak, UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is also the son-in-law of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy will also tested for the virus as he was in constant touch with the Prime Minister.