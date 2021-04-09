Vietnam National Assembly elects new Prime Minister, President

The Vietnam National Assembly on April 5, 2021, voted to make Pham Minh Chinh the next Prime Minister of Vietnam. He is a Communist Party member with a history as a security official.

While the outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has been appointed as the new President of the country.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc Sworn In As New State President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

The 66-years old Mr. Phuc had passed the age limit for serving as the Prime Minister of Vietnam. However, as a President, he will have a larger ceremonial post.

The votes of around 500 members of the National Assembly rubber-stamped the leadership picks that the Communist Party of Vietnam made during its National Congress in January 2021.

Last week, the lawmakers of Vietnam approved an experienced economist, Vuong Dinh Hue to become the Chairman of the National Assembly. This rounded out the country’s top 4 leadership posts.

Pham Minh Chinh Sworn In As New Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

About Pham Minh Chinh: New Prime Minister of Vietnam

• The 62 years old Chinh most recently was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party for Personnel and Organisation. He has had a mixed career in the party apparatus as well as the security apparatus.

• Chinh has held different posts in the Public Security Ministry before being selected by the Communist Party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering China.

• He has also been credited for helping with the economic development of the province through administrative reform.

• He is also a member of the Central Steering Board on Corruption Prevention. It is an office established by Nguyen Phu Trong, the Communist Chief, for fighting corruption as one of its top priorities.

What will be the challenges for Mr. Chinh as the new Prime Minister?

A Scholar of the Vietnam Affairs at Victoria University of New Zealand, Nguyen Khac Giang, has stated that the selection of Mr. Chinh as PM can be seen as a bet on his being able to keep the economy growing.

While commenting on the leadership of previous PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Carl Thayer an Emeritus Professor at New South Wales University stated that Mr. Phuc has left the legacy of successfully managing Vietnam's economic growth.

He added that Phuc had shown leadership of the highest order in decisively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Phuc’s successor will be facing daunting challenges but will be aided by Phuc’s legacy of transparency that successfully earned him popular support.

Vietnam under the leadership of previous PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc:

During his tenure as the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Phuc had led the country as it further integrated into the global economy and managed to sustain the economic growth of 7% up until 2020 when the pandemic had hit the world.

Under his leadership, with strict measures including the countrywide lockdown, Vietnam managed to contain the spread of the virus and was able to resume it's business and manufacturing quickly. Vietnam was among few of the countries in 2020 that recorded positive economic growth.