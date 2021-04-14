VP M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi to interact with LGs, Governors on COVID-19 situation today

Prime Minister Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be interacting virtually with the Governors and Lieutenant Governors on April 14, 2021, regarding the ongoing Coronavirus situation and vaccination in India.

The meeting with Governors and LGs has been called amid the rising cases of Coronavirus and the Centre’s efforts to check the spread of infection by encouraging strong adherence for the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

As the process of vaccination and spike in infected cases is a matter of concern for the government as well as the state governments, the results of ‘Tika Utsav’ will also be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on April 8, PM Modi had also interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states on the COVID situation and had stressed the need to create micro containment zones in order to effectively contain the rising cases of infection.

Why the meeting with Governors and LGs significant?

VP’s and PM’s meeting with the Governors and Lieutenant Governor of the states is significant as the Central Government intends on involving all the stakeholders amid the ongoing health crisis in the country and plan to leave no stone unturned to check the sudden spike in cases.

In a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, PM Modi had also called for the involvement of Governors in handling the pandemic mentioning that it will send a positive message and will help in bringing people from different sections together.

India witnesses second wave of Coronavirus pandemic:

Currently, India has been witnessing the second wave of Coronavirus as the country sees a consistent rise in infected cases on daily basis.

In order to combat the effect of the pandemic, a four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’ was launched to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated. As per the Health Ministry, on the first day of Tika Utsav, nearly 30 lakh doses were administered.

The average COVID vaccine doses per day have also crossed the 40 lakh landmark, which is the highest globally.

As per the Health Ministry, 10 states contribute to around 81% of the total infected cases in the country. A total of 71.16% of active cases is also concentrated in just 5 states, which has become a matter of concern for both the Central and State government.