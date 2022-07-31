Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 25 July to 31 July 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the 68th National Film Awards, International Tiger Day and Ramsar sites in India among others.

1.Which film won the Best Feature Film award at the 68th National Film Awards?

a)Ayyappanum Koshiyum

b)Soorarai Pottru

c)Tanhaji

d)Toolsidas Junior

2.Who won the Best Director award at the 68th National Film Awards?

a)Sudha Kongara Prasad

b)Om Raut

c)Sachidanandan KR

d)Mani Ratnam

3.Who is the first Indian President to be born in independent India?

a)Droupadi Murmu

b)Ram Nath Kovind

c)Pranab Mukherjee

d)Pratibha Patil

4.When is International Tiger Day observed?

a)July 27th

b)July 28th

c)July 29th

d)July 30th

5.When is Kargil Vijay Diwas observed?

a)July 25th

b)July 26th

c)July 27th

d)July 28th

6.The newly designated Ramsar site Pala wetland is located in which state?

a)Kerala

b)Tamil Nadu

c)Assam

d)Mizoram

7.Which nation will host ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025?

a)Sri Lanka

b)England

c)Bangladesh

d)India

8.Which Indian state was the highest receiver of FDI Equity Inflow during FY 2021-22?

a)Maharashtra

b)Kerala

c)Tamil Nadu

d)Karnataka

9. Which two Asian nations were awarded ICC Associate membership recently?

a)Indonesia, Taiwan

b)Uzbekistan, Cambodia

c)South Korea, Japan

d)Bhutan, Turkmenistan

10. Which nation has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024?

a)UK

b)Russia

c)Canada

d)Japan

Answers

1.(b) Soorarai Pottru

The 68th National Film Awards Best Actor award has gone to Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru, while Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actor Female award for Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, has won the Best Feature Film Award as well at the 68th National Film Awards.

2.(c) Sachidanandan KR

The 68th National Film Award for Best Director was awarded to Sachidanandan KR posthumously for the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Biju Menon won the Best Supporting Actor award for the same film. The film also won two other National Awards including Best Action Direction and Best Female Playback Singer and Best Stunt Choreography. Sachy passed away on June 18, 2020 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 47.

3.(a) Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana administered the oath of office of President in the Central Hall of Parliament. She has become the second woman President of India and first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post. She is also the first Indian President to be born in independent India.

4.(c) July 29th

International Tiger Day is celebrated across the world on July 29th. This year marks the 12th International Tiger Day. The day is observed to raise awareness about the conservation of Tigers and the risks and challenges faced by them. The day also aims to promote a global system to protect the natural habitats of tigers.

5.(b) July 26th

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26th, to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The day is observed in honour of the Kargil War Heroes who played a key role in ousting the Pakistani forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

6.(d) Mizoram

The Pala wetland is the largest natural wetland in Mizoram. The renowned landmark is surrounded by green woodlands and is home to rich diversity of animal species including a range of animals and birds. India designated five new Ramsar sites, wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention recently, taking the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 54 from earlier 49.

7.(d) India

India will host the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025. This was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during its ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be the fifth time India will host an ICC Women's tournament. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will comprise eight teams and a total of 31 matches. India had previously hosted four ICC Women's World Cups. Bangladesh has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England will host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and Sri Lanka will host the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy.

8.(d) Karnataka

Karnataka was the highest receiver of FDI Equity inflow during FY 2021-22 with 37.55 percent inflow, followed by Maharashtra (26.26 percent), Delhi (13.93 percent), Tamil Nadu (5.10 percent) and Haryana (4.76 percent). Singapore and USA emerged as the top 2 sourcing nations in FDI equity flows into India in FY2021-22, following by Mauritius, Netherlands and Switzerland.

9. (b) Uzbekistan, Cambodia

The ICC awarded membership status to three new countries during its ongoing annual conference in Birmingham on July 26, 2022. The three ICC members include Cote D'Ivoire from Africa and Cambodia and Uzbekistan from Asia. The addition of the three new member countries have taken the total number of ICC members to 108 countries including 96 associates. The two new Asian ICC members take the total number of Asian countries with ICC membership status to 25 including 5 full members.

10. (b) Russia

Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024. This was confirmed by Russia's newly-appointed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov. The announcement comes amid a spike in tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Roscosmos chief said that the space agency will fulfill all its obligations to its partners but will leave the space station after 2024. He also mentioned putting together of a Russian orbital space station. The ISS was launched in 1998 as a result of cooperation between US-Russia following the end of the Cold War.