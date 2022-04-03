Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 28 March to 3 April 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021, World Happiness Report 2022, Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers and World Water Day among others.

1. Who has become the third woman to win an Oscar for Best Director for Netflix's 'The Power of the Dog'?

a) Patty Jenkins

b) Ava DuVernay

c) Sofia Coppola

d) Jane Campion

2. Which film won the Best Film award at Oscars 2022?

a) King Richard

b) The Power of Dog

c) West Side Story

d) CODA

3. Which Indian city is ranked as the second noisiest city in the world?

a) New Delhi

b) Kolkata

c) Moradabad

d) Asansol

4. Which state was ranked first in the 'Best State Category' in the 3rd National Water Awards?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Telangana

c) Maharashtra

d) Tamil Nadu

5. Who has been named the new CEO of FedEx?

a) Raj Subramaniam

b) Shantanu Narayen

c) Nikesh Arora

d) Arvind Krishna

6. India Ratings has cut the GDP growth forecast to how much for FY 2022-23?

a) 7 percent

b) 6.5 percent

c) 6 percent

d) 5.7 percent

7. Which country hosted BIMSTEC Summit 2022?

a) Sri Lanka

b) India

c) Bangladesh

d) Thailand

8. The Dearness Allowance for central government employees has been hiked by how much percent?

a) 1 percent

b) 2 percent

c) 3 percent

d) 4 percent

9. Who is known to be India's first female doctor?

a) Anandi Gopal Joshi

b) Muthulakshmi Reddy

c) Mary Poonen Lukose

d) S. I. Padmavati

10. When is Gudi Padwa Festival celebrated?

a) April 1st

b) April 2nd

c) April 3rd

d) April 4th

11. The Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been extended in three districts of which among the following states?

a) Nagaland

b) Manipur

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Tripura

12. Which among the following countries is facing its worst economic crisis with extreme fuel, food and electricity shortages?

a) Bangladesh

b) Sri Lanka

c) Malaysia

d) Vietnam

13. How much tax will be imposed on the transfer of virtual assets from April 1st?

a) 30 percent

b) 20 percent

c) 25 percent

d) 15 percent

14. Who among the following actors has announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia?

a) Tom Hanks

b) Morgan Freeman

c) Bruce Willis

d) Leonardo DiCaprio

15. Who won the women's singles title at Swiss Open 2022?

a) PV Sindhu

b) Saina Nehwal

c) Busanan Ongbamrungphan

d) Carolina Marin

Answers

1. (d) Jane Campion

Jane Campion has become the third woman to win 'Best Director' award for Netflix's 'The Power of the Dog' at the 94th Academy Awards. This was her second Oscar award, as she had earlier bagged an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Piano' in 1994. She had also been nominated for best director for her work on 'The Piano'. She is the first woman to be nominated for best director twice at the Oscar awards. Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director in 2010. Chloé Zhao was the second woman and first Chinese woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for the film Nomadland at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in 2021.

2. (d) CODA

CODA won Best Film honour at Oscars 2022, beating other major contenders including The Power of Dog, Dune, West Side Story and King Richard. With this, Apple TV+ has created history by becoming the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture. CODA is a heart-touching drama that revolves around a daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music. CODA has a predominantly deaf cast and also won awards for best-supporting actor, which was won by Troy Kotsur and the best-adapted screenplay.

3. (c) Moradabad

India's Moradabad city in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the second noisiest city in the world just after Bangladesh's capital Dhaka in UNEP's Annual Frontier Report 2022 titled 'Noise, Blazes and Mismatches'. Five cities Indian cities have been ranked among the world's noisiest cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Asansol and Moradabad.

4. (a) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh secured the first position in the ‘Best State Category’ in the 3rd National Water Awards, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. President Ram Nath Kovind will be conferring the awards today in a special ceremony, that will also see the launch of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain Campaign 2022.

5. (a) Raj Subramaniam

Indian American Raj Subramaniam was named the new Chief Executive Officer of FedEx on March 28, 2022. He will be succeeding FedEx founder and current Chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith, who will be stepping down from the position on June 1. FedEx is one of the world’s largest transportation companies with annual revenue of $92 billion.

6. (a) 7 percent

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on March 30, 2022 cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the 2022-23 financial year to 7 – 7.2 percent from its earlier estimate of 7.6 percent announced in January.

7. (a) Sri Lanka

The BIMSTEC Summit 2022 was hosted in a hybrid mode by Sri Lanka, the current chair of BIMSTEC on March 30, 2022. Sri Lankan President chaired the 5th BIMSTEC Summit with the virtual participation of leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Thailand. Myanmar's Foreign Minister represented the nation physically at the summit.

8. (c) 3 percent

The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners have been increased by 3 per cent to 34 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022.

9. (a) Anandi Gopal Joshi

Anandi Gopal Joshi's 157th birth anniversary was observed on March 31, 2022. Anandibai Joshi was one of India's first female doctors of western medicine along with Kadambini Ganguly. She had secured a degree in medicine at the age of 21 from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania.

10. (b) April 2nd

The Gudi Padwa festival will be celebrated with great fervour in Maharashtra and Goa on April 2, 2022. Gudi Padwa marks the onset of the spring season and the start of a new year for the people native to Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month every year.

11. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

The Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh including Longding, Tirap, and Changlang from April 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to this, the Central Government has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur Police Stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

12. (b) Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans faced up to almost 10-hour of power cuts on March 30th and there were warnings of longer blackouts on March 31st. Sri Lanka also ran out of diesel on March 31st, crippling the country's transportation system. The Sri Lanka electricity regulator has urged more than a million government employees to work from home to save fuel, as record-long power blackouts continue. Diesel, which is the main fuel of buses and commercial vehicles, was unavailable across the nation on March 31st.

13. (a) 30 percent

Any income earned from the transfer of crypto assets will be taxed at 30 percent starting from April 1st. The tax rate will apply to all virtual digital assets and their earnings including non-fungible tokens and Bitcoin. The digital assets received as gifts will also be taxable.

14. (c) Bruce Willis

Die Hard star Bruce Willis has announced retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is impacting his cognitive abilities. The 67-year-old has appeared in around 100 films in his career spanning through 4 decades including ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’.

15. (a) PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-16, 21-8 to win the women's singles title at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on March 27, 2022. This is PV Sindhu's second title in 2022 after she won the Syed Modi India International in January.

