Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 26 June to 02 July 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as Energy Transition Index, FIFA U-17 World Cup, 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign among others.

1. Which has become the first Indian airline to achieve market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore?

(a) Spice Jet

(b) Air India

(c) Vistara

(d) Indigo Airline

2. In which state 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign has been launched?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

3. Which state won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion?

(a) Haryana

(b) West Bengal

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Kerala

4. Which country won the title of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023?

(a) India

(b) Iran

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Pakistan

5. What is the rank of India in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum?

(a) 67th

(b) 68th

(c) 69th

(d) 70th

6. Which insurance company has launched the payment facility for premium through WhatsApp and UPI?

(a) LIC

(b) Tata AIA

(c) Bajaj Allianz

(d) Bharti AXA

7. Which team has made the highest total in Super Over in ODI cricket history?

(a) Zimbabwe

(b) Netherlands

(c) West Indies

(d) Sri Lanka

8. Who has been selected as the new MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever?

(a) Rohit Jawa

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Vivek Kasana

(d) G. Venugopal

9. Who has been appointed as the head coach of the junior women's national team by Hockey India?

(a) Tushar Khandkar

(b) Rani Rampal

(c) Sandeep Singh

(d) Ravi Awasthi

10. In which country will the FIFA U-17 World Cup be organized?

(a) Indonesia

(b) Peru

(c) India

(d) Brazil

Answer:-

1. (d) Indigo Airline

IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation has become the first airline in India to cross the market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore. Indigo ranks 10th in terms of market capitalization among the world's top 10 listed airlines. The company's share price climbed 4% to a record high of ₹2,634.25/share on the BSE on Wednesday. InterGlobe Aviation Limited is a low cost airline headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

2. (a) Uttar Pradesh

The state government of Uttar Pradesh is going to start 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign in the state from July 1. Under this campaign, free saplings will be distributed with each new tap connection in the rural areas of the state. More than 5 lakh saplings will be distributed within a week of the launch of this campaign. The objective of this campaign is to promote green cover while ensuring potable tap water in rural areas.

3. (c) Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu women's football team has won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion by defeating Haryana. Tamil Nadu won the title by defeating Haryana 2-1 in the final at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar. Tamil Nadu last won this title in 2018.

4. (a) India

India has won the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 title by defeating Iran 42-32 in the final. The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 was organized in Busan, South Korea. This was India's eighth title in the last nine editions. The next target of the Indian Kabaddi team is to win a medal in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

5. (a) 67th

The World Economic Forum has recently released the Energy Transition Index. India is at 67th position in this ranking. Sweden is at the top of this list. Top 5 countries include Denmark, Norway, Finland and Switzerland. This time a list of 120 countries has been issued. The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organization. It was established on 24 January 1971.

6. (b) Tata AIA

Tata Group-backed insurance company Tata AIA has launched digital payments through WhatsApp and Unified Payments Interface. This is a first of its kind initiative in the insurance industry. Through this new facility, policyholders can pay premium digitally and also receive receipt of premium payment.

7. (b) Netherlands

The Netherlands cricket team has created history by breaking the record of the biggest total of ODI cricket. During a match of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier-2023, Netherlands made a new record by scoring 30 runs in the super over. Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek scored 30 runs in the Super Over of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. Earlier in the history of cricket, the West Indies men's and West Indies women's team jointly had the biggest super over total. Both teams had scored a score of 25 runs.

8. (a) Rohit Jawa

Rohit Jawa will take over as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Unilever. He will replace Sanjeev Mehta on this post. According to the company's annual report, Hindustan Unilever will take an annual salary of around 21.43 crores as MD and CEO. Studied at St. Stephen's College, 1986 batch, Rohit holds MBA degree from Delhi University.

9. (a) Tushar Khandkar

Hockey India has appointed former captain Tushar Khandkar as the head coach of the junior women's national team. The Indian team is preparing for the World Cup to be held in Santiago from 29 November to 10 December. Khandkar has replaced Harvinder Singh who was the interim coach of the team. Hockey India plans, directs and operates the men's and women's hockey teams in India.

10. (a) Indonesia

Indonesia will host the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. This tournament will be organized in Indonesia from 10 November to 02 December. Initially it was to be organized in Peru but Peru backed out due to its budget reasons. A total of 24 teams will participate in this tournament.