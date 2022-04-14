Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

What are ambulifts? 14 airports equipped with Ambulifts to ease air travel for flyers with reduced mobility

The Ambulifts initiative taken up by the Airport Authority of India under the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan) of the Indian Government will provide convenient air travel to the flyers with reduced mobility. 

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 17:27 IST
Ambulifts at 14 airports
14 Airport Authorities of India (AAI) airports are now equipped with the Ambulifts. The facility will help the flyers in reducing mobility under the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan) of the Indian Government. AAI, in order to facilitate the passengers with reduced mobility, such as those on wheelchairs or stretchers, has procured 20 ambulifts for the airports that are having scheduled flight operations of Code C and other Advanced level aircraft but do not have the aerobridge facilities. The Ambulifts in India have been manufactured indigenously under the ‘Make in India’ Policy.

Ambulifts at airports: Significance

Ambulifts at airports: Key features

1. Ambulifts at airports can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time.

2. The ambulifts are fitted with Heating ventilation and Air conditioning system.

3. Ambulifts are procured at a cost of Rs. 63 lakhs per unit. The facility is also provided at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines at its airports.

List of Airports where ambulifts facility is operational

Ambulifts facility is available at these 14 airports:

Dehradun

Gorakhpur

Patna

Bagdogra

Darbhanga

Imphal

Vijayawada

Port Blair

Belgaum

Silchar

Jharsuguda

Rajkot

Hubli

Jodhpur

 Ambulifts to be operational soon at 6 airports

Dimapur

Jorhat

Leh

Jamnagar

Bhuj

Kanpur

About Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan

The Central Government has been taking forward the vision of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan (Accessible India Campaign) in order to ensure a fully accessible public infrastructure which will include railway stations, airports, and public transport systems.

The new addition of ambulifts at the AAI airports will also strengthen the transportation system accessibility, which is also an important vertical of the Accessible India Campaign.

