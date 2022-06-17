Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb? US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American to top Pentagon Post

Radha Iyengar Plumb Biography: The President of the United States Joe Biden has nominated an Indian-American Security Expert Radha Iyengar Plumb to the post of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. She has become the latest Indian-American to be named for a key position.

Radha Iyengar Plumb who is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense was nominated for the top Pentagon position by the US President on June 15, 2022.

Radha Iyengar Plumb, prior to her appointment as Chief of Staff, was the Director of Research and Insights for Trust and Safety at Google, leading their cross-functional teams on business analytics, data science, and technical research.

Know more about Radha Iyengar Plumb, the Indian-American nominated for top Pentagon position.

Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb?

1. Radha Iyengar Plumb has previously served as the Global Head of Policy Analysis at Facebook, where she focused on the high risk/high harm safety and critical international security issues.

2. Radha Iyengar Plumb was also a senior economist at RAND Corporation where she focused on improving the measurement and the evaluation of readiness and the security efforts across the Department of Defense.

3. Ms Plumb has held a number of senior staff positions on the national security issues at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the White House National Security Council.

To move faster on data and AI, @DepSecDef is standing up a Chief Digital and AI Office. pic.twitter.com/RzObQOigAQ — Dr. Radha Iyengar Plumb (@DepSecDef_COS) December 9, 2021

Radha Iyengar Plumb: Educational Background

At the outset of her career, Radha Iyengar Plumb was an Assistant Professor at the London School of Economics and she did her postdoctoral work at Harvard University.

Radha Iyengar Plumb received her PhD and MS in Economics from Princeton University and also holds a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Ms Plumb describes herself as an experienced leader with deep technical skills and a demonstrated history of working in the Government, academia, and industry. Radha Iyengar Plumb is skilled in policy research, econometrics, trust and safety issues, and project management.

Joe Biden nominates Radha Iyengar Plumb: Indian-Americans at top position

Radha Iyengar Plumb is not the only Indian-American who has been nominated for the top position in the US Government.

The US President is also set to nominate Indian-American career diplomat Gautam Rana s the new US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Slovakia.

Joe Biden nominated Indian-American diplomat Rachna Sachdeva Korhonen as his envoy to Mali in April 2022. It was a third such nomination of an Indian-American in over a month.

In March 2022, he nominated two Indian-Americans as US envoys. Diplomat Puneet Talwar was nominated as the country’s ambassador to Morocco and Political Activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands.