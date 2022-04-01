World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History, Key Facts and Significance of Autism Day

World Autism Awareness Day 2022: World Autism Awareness Day is observed all over the world on April 2 to make people understand and talk about people with autism and foster support. World Autism Awareness Day 2022 encourages compassion and understanding toward autism as well as establishing a more equitable and affordable world for people with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022 in the present times also takes note of the widespread COVID-19 and how the deadly disease can have a physical, emotional impact on autistic individuals. In order to provide people with autism an opportunity to reach their full potential, World Autism Awareness Day talks about the educational and other significant systems that need to be reconsidered for a more equitable world.

Know more about World Autism Awareness Day 2022 here. Read about its history, some facts, and its significance.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Theme

World Autism Awareness Day theme for 2022 is “Inclusive Quality Education for all”. The World Autism Awareness Day 2022 theme focuses on inclusive education that will further help in achieving sustainable goals in the longer run.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022 History

The United Nations has always promoted the rights, diversity as well as well-being of people with disabilities. In 2008, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities entered into force and further reaffirmed the fundamental principle of universal human rights for all.

The convention not only promotes the equal enjoyment of all human rights but also ensures that all children and adults with autism can lead meaningful and full life. World Autism Awareness Day was unanimously declared by the United Nations on April 2 by passing a resolution that makes people aware regarding e improvement in the quality of life for those living with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Why is it significant?

World Autism Awareness Day sheds light on the disease that affects people all around the world. The day declared by the United Nations promotes people as well as those around them to talk about autism and understand the ways to live with it an equitable life that is full of opportunities.

World Autism Awareness 2022 is particularly significant as it highlights the need to focus on autism amid the COVID pandemic which is making people with disabilities more vulnerable. It makes make sure that no one is left behind in receiving an equitable opportunity and treatment.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022: 5 Facts about Autism

1. An autistic spectrum disorder is defined by the UN as a long-term brain illness. It is manifested by an individual’s unusual proclivity for social dialogue and collaboration.

2. Autism can involve a wide range of symptoms and skills. It can be a minor problem or even a disability that can need full-time care in a special facility.

3. People with autism have trouble communicating and feel anxious in an unknown environment.

4. The unusual symptoms of Autism make it hard for an individual to express themselves either with words or through touch, facial expressions, or gestures.

5. Usually, the symptoms of autism occur before a child turns 3. Some have also shown signs from birth.