GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Latest Education News
KLEE 2023 Five Year LLB First Phase Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here
just now
GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Until October 5
42 mins ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit list 2023 Out: इंडिया पोस्ट जीडीएस की जुलाई भर्ती की दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, यहाँ चेक करें पीडीएफ
53 mins ago
panjiyakpredeled in Result 2023 OUT: राजस्थान डीएलएड परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी, जल्द शुरू होगी काउंसलिंग
1 hour ago
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023: Difficulty Level and Questions Asked
1 hour ago
International Translation Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & other details
1 hour ago
Math Riddle: Test Your Brain Power By Finding The Next Number In The Series in 31 Seconds!
5 hrs ago
Picture Puzzle To Test Your IQ: Can You Spot A Hippopotamus Within 9 Seconds?
11 hrs ago
SSC CGL Scorecard 2023 Out: सीजीएल टियर 1 परीक्षा का स्कोरकार्ड ssc.nic.in पर घोषित, इस Direct Link से चेक करें मार्क्स
11 hrs ago
SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023: ssc.nic.in पर घोषित, इस Direct Link से करे चेक
11 hrs ago
BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023: panjiakpredeled.in पर घोषित, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक
12 hrs ago
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Declared: जारी हुए राजस्थान बीएसटीसी के नतीजे, panjiakpredeled.in पर करें चेक
12 hrs ago
Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023 Analysis: 377 डीएलएड कॉलेजों के लिए 25 हजार छात्र पास, यहां देखें डिटेल
12 hrs ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023: जीडीएस सेकंड मेरिट लिस्ट indiapostgdsonline.gov.in पर रिलीज, ये रहा PDF Direct Link
13 hrs ago
Rajasthan BSTC DElEd Result 2023 Analysis: 25 Thousand Candidates Qualified For 377 DElEd Colleges, Check More Details
11 hrs ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 OUT at indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in: Download State-wise Shortlisted Candidates PDF List
8 hrs ago
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2023 Date: State-wise Result PDF at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
1 hour ago
Only eagle eyes can spot 3 differences in golf picture within 9 seconds.
14 hrs ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
