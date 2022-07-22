List of 68th National Film Awards Winners

68th National Film Awards Winners: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22, 2022. The prestigious National Film Awards were established in 1954 and are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Notably, because of COVID-19-related issues, the 68th National Film Awards ceremony honored the films from 2020, across several categories.

68th National Film Awards declared winners of 2020 in different categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, among others. The year 2020 also put regional content in the spotlight, with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and P. Virumaandi’s directorial debut Ka Pae Ranasingham winning hearts across the country.

Earlier today, a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah met the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and submitted their report on the 68th National Film Awards.

📡LIVE Now - Announcement of 68th #NationalFilmAwards at National Media Centre, New Delhi https://t.co/5ioCxj6aDr — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) July 22, 2022

68th National Film Awards Winners List

Categories Winners Best Feature Film Soorarai Pottru Best Director Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome entertainment Tanhaji Best Actor Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji Best Actress Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru Best Supporting Actor Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam Best Supporting Actress Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum Best Screenplay Soorarai Pottru Best Stunt Choreography Ayyapanum Koshiyum Best Music Direction Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman Best Female Playback Singer Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyam Best Male Playback Singer Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak Best Lyrics Manoj Muntashir for Saina Best Audiography Mi Vasantrao and Malik for Dollu Best Choreography Natyam Best Cinematography Avijatrik Best Costume Design Tanhaji Best Production Design Kappela Best Editing Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Best Make-Up Natyam Best Stunt Choreography Ayyapanum Koshiyam Best Feature Film in Hindi Toolsidas Junior Best Feature Film in Kannada Dollu Best Feature Film in Malayalam Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam Best Feature Film in Tamil Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Best Feature Film in Telugu Colour Photo Best Feature Film in Haryanavi Dada Lakshmi Best Feature Film in Dimasa Samkhor Best Feature Film in Tulu Jeetige Best Feature Film in Assamese Bridge Best Feature Film in Bengali Avijatrik Best Children's Film Sumi Best Debut Film of a Director Mandela Best Child Artist Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak Tak and Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi

Non-Feature Films

Category Winners Best Film on Family Values Kumkumarchan by Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi Best non-feature film Testimony of Anna Best Direction Oh That’s Bhanu by RV Ramani Best Cinematography Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen Best Audiography Pearl of the Desert by Ajit Singh Rathore Best Narration Voiceover Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan Best Music Direction 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar by Vishal Bhardwaj Best Editing Borderlands by Anadi Athaley Best on Location Sound Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar Best Film on Environment Conservation/preservation Manah Aru Manuh Best promotional film Surmounting Challenges Best Science and Technology Film On the Brink Season 2- Bats Best Exploration Film Wheeling the Ball Best Educational Film Dreaming of Words Best Film on Social Issues Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters Best Arts and Culture film Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar Best Short Fiction Film Kachichinithu Special Jury Award Admitted by Ojaswee Sharma Best Investigative Film The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh Best Book on Cinema The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention) MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo Best Film Critic No winner Best Film Friendly State Madhya Pradesh

