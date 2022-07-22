List of 68th National Film Awards Winners

68th National Film Awards winners list: The prestigious Awards ceremony honored the films from 2020 across several categories. Check the complete list of winners below.
68th National Film Awards
68th National Film Awards

68th National Film Awards Winners: The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22, 2022. The prestigious National Film Awards were established in 1954 and are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Notably, because of COVID-19-related issues, the 68th National Film Awards ceremony honored the films from 2020, across several categories.

68th National Film Awards declared winners of 2020 in different categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, among others. The year 2020 also put regional content in the spotlight, with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and P. Virumaandi’s directorial debut Ka Pae Ranasingham winning hearts across the country.

Earlier today, a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah met the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and submitted their report on the 68th National Film Awards.

68th National Film Awards Winners List

Categories

Winners

Best Feature Film

Soorarai Pottru

Best Director

Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome entertainment

Tanhaji

Best Actor

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgan for Tanhaji

Best Actress

Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor

Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress

Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay

Soorarai Pottru

Best Stunt Choreography

Ayyapanum Koshiyum

Best Music Direction

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best Female Playback Singer

Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Male Playback Singer

Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Audiography

Mi Vasantrao and Malik for Dollu

Best Choreography

Natyam

Best Cinematography

Avijatrik

Best Costume Design

Tanhaji

Best Production Design

Kappela

Best Editing

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-Up

Natyam

Best Stunt Choreography

Ayyapanum Koshiyam

Best Feature Film in Hindi

Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada

Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam 

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu

Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanavi

Dada Lakshmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa

Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu

Jeetige

Best Feature Film in Assamese

Bridge

Best Feature Film in Bengali

Avijatrik

Best Children's Film

Sumi

Best Debut Film of a Director

Mandela

Best Child Artist

Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak Tak and Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi

Non-Feature Films

Category Winners
Best Film on Family Values Kumkumarchan by Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best non-feature film Testimony of Anna
Best Direction Oh That’s Bhanu by RV Ramani
Best Cinematography Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography Pearl of the Desert by Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Narration Voiceover Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best Music Direction 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar by Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing Borderlands by Anadi Athaley
Best on Location Sound Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Film on Environment Conservation/preservation Manah Aru Manuh
Best promotional film Surmounting Challenges
Best Science and Technology Film On the Brink Season 2- Bats
Best Exploration Film Wheeling the Ball
Best Educational Film Dreaming of Words
Best Film on Social Issues Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Arts and Culture film Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
Best Short Fiction Film Kachichinithu
Special Jury Award  Admitted by Ojaswee Sharma
Best Investigative Film The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh
Best Book on Cinema The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention) MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic No winner
Best Film Friendly State Madhya Pradesh

GK Question and Answers on Draupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu Biography: Family, Daughter, husband, education, previous offices and other details
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment ()

Post Comment

6 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

    Next