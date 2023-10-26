Top 45 Albert Einstein Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Albert Einstein is one of the most iconic and influential personalities of the 20th century. His contributions to science have provided profound insight into nature and the world. Einstein’s quotes are timeless reminders of the power of intellect which shapes the future. The best quotes from Einstein stated below are basically ideas on imagination, curiosity, and the interconnectedness of all things that have inspired generations.

Albert Einstein Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Scientific Career, Inventions, Awards, and Honours, Legacy, and More

About Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist also known as one of the greatest and most influential scientists of all time. He was born on March 14, 1879, in Ulm, Germany and is famous for his equation E=mc^2 with the Special Theory of Relativity in 1905. This theory by Einstein transformed the understanding of space, time and cosmos.

His General Theory of Relativity reshaped the field by describing gravity as the curvature of spacetime in 1915. The bending of light during the 1919 solar eclipse became quite popular as one of the great predictions. He was awarded with Nobel Prize in Physics for his explanation of the photoelectric effect in 1921.

Einstein took his last breath on April 18, 1955, in Princeton, New Jersey. However, he is still alive through his exemplary scientific achievements, to promote peace, and advocate for advocate for civil rights.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Albert Einstein

"Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life's coming attractions."

"If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough."

"In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

" The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing."

" I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious."

"Imagination is more important than knowledge."

"Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

"Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe."

"Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous."

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving."

"Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school."

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning."

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge."

"The only source of knowledge is experience."

"The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education."

"When there is love, there is no imposition."

"Love is a better teacher than duty."

"Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds."

"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new."

"A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it."

"Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible."

"Falling in love is not at all the most stupid thing that people do but gravitation cannot be held responsible for it."

"The one who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The one who walks alone is likely to find themselves in places no one has ever been before."

"That is the way to learn the most. When you are doing something with such enjoyment that you don’t notice that the time passes."

"I must be willing to give up what I am in order to become what I will be."

"No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it."

"Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics."

"Energy cannot be created or destroyed, It just transforms from one form to another."

"Anger dwells only in the bosom of fools."

"Peace cannot be kept by force: It can only be achieved by understanding."

Nothing will end war unless the people themselves refuse to go to war.

"Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution"

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination."

"Logic will get you from A to B, imagination will take you everywhere."

"We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them."

"The more I learn, the more I realize how much I don’t know."

"The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing."

"Failure is success in progress."

"Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas."

"Scientists investigate that which already is; engineers create that which has never been."

Conclusion

Albert Einstein and his contribution to science was applauded with various awards, including the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921. The long list of honours also comprises the Copley Medal from the Royal Society of London(1925), the Matteucci Medal (1923), the Franklin Medal (1935) and the Gold Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society (1926). His work still continues to be celebrated every now and then to inspire the coming generations.