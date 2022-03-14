Albert Einstein Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Scientific Career, Inventions, Awards, and Honours, Legacy, and More

Albert Einstein Biography: He was a theoretical physicist who is best known for developing the theory of relativity and photoelectric effects. In 1921, he won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921 for his work on the photoelectric effect. Take a look at his early life, education, inventions, scientific career, awards, honours, and more.

Albert Einstein: Key Facts

Born 14 March 1879 Place of Birth Ulm, Wurttemberg, Germany Died 18 April 1955 Place of Death Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. Education Federal polytechnic school in Zurich, University of Zurich (PhD) Spouse(s) Mileva Maric (m. 1903; div. 1919) Elsa Lowenthal (m. 1919, died in 1936) Children Lieserl Einstein

Hans Albert Einstein

Eduard Einstein Awards And Honours Copley Medal (1925), Nobel Prize (1921) Subjects of Study Brownian motion, gravitational wave, light, photon unified field theory Known for General relativity Special relativity Photoelectric effect E=mc2 (Mass–energy equivalence) Theory of Brownian motion Einstein field equations Bose-Einstein statistics Gravitational-wave Cosmological constant Unified field theory List of other concepts

Albert Einstein: Early Life, Education, Marriage, Children, Teaching Career

He was born on 14 March 1879 in Ulm, Württemberg, Germany, to a secular, middle-class Jews. His father was Hermann Einstein, and his mother was Pauline Koch. His father was a featherbed salesman, and later he ran an electrochemical factory with moderate success. Albert Einstein had one sister, named Maria. His family moved to Munich, where he started his schooling at the Luitpold Gymnasium. Later, his parents moved to Italy, where he continued his education at Arau, Switzerland. He went to the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School in Zurich in 1896. There, he was trained as a teacher in physics and mathematics. In 1901, Albert gained his diploma and acquired Swiss citizenship. At that time, he didn't get the teaching post, but he took a position as a technical assistant in the Swiss Patent Office. He gained his doctor's degree in 1905.

Albert Einstein would write that in his early years, two wonders deeply affected him. The first was his encounter with the compass. At that time, he was five years old. He was puzzled that invisible forces could deflect the needle. And the second one was when he discovered a book of geometry at the age of 12 and called it his "sacred little geometry book".

In the Swiss Patent Office, when he got spare time, he produced much of his remarkable work. He was appointed Privatdozent in Berne in 1908. He became Professor Extraordinary at Zurich in 1909 and Professor of Theoretical Physics at Prague in 1911. In the following year, he returned to Zurich to fill a similar post.

He was also appointed Director of the Kaiser Wilhelm Physical Institute in 1914 and Professor at the University of Berlin. In 1914, he became a citizen of Germany and remained in Berlin until 1933. In 1940, he became a United States citizen and retired from his post in 1945.

Albert Einstein married Mileva Maric in 1903. The couple had a daughter and two sons. In 1919, they divorced. In the same year, Albert married his cousin, Elsa Lowenthal, who died in 1936.

Albert Einstein: Scientific Career and Inventions

Albert Einstein was a leading figure in the World Government Movement after World War II. He was also offered the Presidency of the State of Israel, but he declined it, and he collaborated with Dr. Chaim Weizmann in developing the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He was always interested in solving the problems of physics and also had a clear view and determination to solve them. He made his strategy his own and was able to visualise the main stages on the way to his goal. In fact, he saw his critical achievements as merely one more step toward the next level of advancement.

When his scientific work started, Albert Einstein realised the inadequacies of Newtonian mechanics and his special theory of relativity emanated from an attempt to reconcile the laws of mechanics with the laws of the electromagnetic field.

He worked on classical problems of statistical mechanics and problems in which they were merged with quantum theory. This paved the way for an explanation of the Brownian movement of molecules. He explored the properties of light with a low radiation density, and his observations and survey laid the foundation of the photon theory of light.

He postulated the correct interpretation of the special theory of relativity in the early days of Berlin and also furnished a theory of gravitation. He published his paper on the general theory of relativity in 1916. At this point in time, he also contributed to the problems of the theory of radiation and statistical mechanics.

