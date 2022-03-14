JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

International Day of Mathematics 2022: Do you know what happened on this day?

International Day of Mathematics 2022: In November 2019, UNESCO's 40th General Conference proclaimed March 14 as the International Day of Mathematics. In various countries, March 14 is also observed as Pi Day, which is one of the most widely-known mathematical constants. Do you know what else makes the day special? Take a look!
International Day of Mathematics

International Day of Mathematics 2022: It is observed on March 14 annually to showcase the significant role played by the mathematical sciences in the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The theme of the International Day of Mathematics 2022 is "Mathematics Unites". 

In several countries, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14. Pi (π) is one of the world's most widely-known mathematical constants and can be rounded to 3.14. The main objectives behind the celebration of International Mathematics Day are to educate people about the important role of mathematics in science and technology, improve the quality of life, empower women and girls, etc. 
