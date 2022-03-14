International Day of Mathematics 2022: Do you know what happened on this day?

International Day of Mathematics 2022: It is observed on March 14 annually to showcase the significant role played by the mathematical sciences in the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The theme of the International Day of Mathematics 2022 is "Mathematics Unites".

In several countries, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14. Pi (π) is one of the world's most widely-known mathematical constants and can be rounded to 3.14. The main objectives behind the celebration of International Mathematics Day are to educate people about the important role of mathematics in science and technology, improve the quality of life, empower women and girls, etc.

Now, let us have a look at why the International Day of Mathematics is special and what else happened on this day.

As we know, UNESCO approved March 14 as the International Day of Mathematics to celebrate the scope of mathematics. Also, March 14 is already celebrated in various countries as Pi Day because this date is written as 3/ 14 and the value of the mathematical constant Pi is approximately 3.14. Therefore, the day is all about mathematics. Not only this, the day also celebrates two of the 20th century's most popularly embraced scientists and scientific commentators. Take a look!

On March 14, 1879, the first of two brilliant scientists was born in Ulm, Wurttemberg, Germany, whose name is Albert Einstein. He is considered the most influential physicist of the 20th century. He developed special and general theories of relativity and also won the Nobel Prize in 1921 for Physics for the explanation of the photoelectric effect. He is best known for developing the theory of relativity. He is also known for his contributions to the development of quantum mechanics. His formula of mass equivalence is E = mc 2, which comes from the relativity theory known as the "world's most famous equation." His photoelectric effect theory clarified Brownian motion, established special relativity, and demonstrated mass-energy equivalence. He developed his theory of gravitation and he also applied the general theory of relativity to model the structure of the universe. He also laid the foundation for the photon theory of light.

On the other hand, on March 14, 2018, we lost a memorable and brilliant physicist named Stephen Hawkings. He represented a victory over amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that was detected when he was 21 years old. Despite it, he continued to work and his work gained recognition. He was also a theoretical physicist. His theory of exploding black holes drew upon both relativity theory and quantum mechanics. He also worked with space-time singularities.

For that reason, the whole world will never forget the contribution made by both scientists. And it is a coincidence that the date of birth of one physics genius coincides with the death date of another genius physicist. However, March 14 is a date which can be marked on the calendar not only as a date for observing the International Day of Mathematics but also a day for science as a whole.

