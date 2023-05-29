New 75 Rupees Coin: Features, Price, Image, When, Where and How to Buy?

New 75 Rupees Coin: On the occasion of the new parliament building inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative Rs. 75 coins with a special postage stamp. The Ministry of Finance on the launch of the new commemorative coin said, “The coin of Seventy-Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building.” This in a way also celebrates India‘s 75th year of Independence, which was widely celebrated under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi releases the commemorative Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament during the inauguration ceremony. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/BpFmPTS5sT — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 28, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/7YSi1j9dW9 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

What is a commemorative coin?

A commemorative coin is a coin produced to mark a special occasion, event, or issue. These coins typically have a unique design that reflects the occasion for which they were created. Despite being authorised currency, these coins are not produced for widespread use.

What are the features of the new Rupees 75 coin?

According to the Department of Economic Affairs' official statement, the coin would weigh between 34.65 and 35.35 grammes. It will have an image of the Ashoka Pillar's Lion Capital in the centre, with the words "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English on either side. It will also have the rupee symbol " ₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals inscribed below the Lion Capital. The Parliament Complex to mark the occasion and the year "2023" in international numerals will appear on the other side. And the composition of the commemorative coin is divided into four parts alloy, 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

Source: Ministry of Finance, Twitter

When, Where and How to Buy the New Rs.75 coin?

These coins are available for purchase as collectibles both online and offline. Newspaper advertisements for bookings of these commemorative coins begin even before the launch or release for a set window of time. One needs to book commemorative coins in advance, sometimes the span extends to three to six months prior. One can even visit the mint personally to purchase the coin.

On the other side, one can order these coins on the government's website, www.indiagovtmint.in. People can make payments for their purchases through debit/credit cards and demand drafts. However, the mint does not accept cash or cheques for commemorative coin purchases. And do not forget to keep your PAN card handy, if the count of coins exceeds 10.

What is the price of the New 75 Rupees coin?

As of now, the government has not listed the price for the coin. And one who is buying it from the mint can know it from the officials on the spot. The mints usually provide all the details of the coins on their notice board.

Since 1960, India has produced 150 commemorative coins for a variety of occasions, including memorialising significant individuals, promoting government initiatives, and recalling important eras in history. The 2011 Coinage Act grants the central government the authority to create and mint coins of different denominations. When it comes to coinage, the RBI's responsibility is restricted to dispersing the coins that are provided by the national government.

