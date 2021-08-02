All about world's first commercial, re-programmable satellite 

French Guiana launched the world's first commercial and fully re-programmable satellite on Friday, July 30, 2021. The satellite was launched using the Ariane 5 rocket and is developed under the European Space Agency Partnership Project with satellite operator Eutelsat and Airbus.

The space agency said in an official release, "Eutelsat Quantum, developed under an ESA partnership project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus, is the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world."

#EutelsatQuantum, the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world, was launched this evening, 30 July 2021 👉 https://t.co/pawRsN5Juk pic.twitter.com/WwC5lcBRZd — ESA (@esa) July 30, 2021

Use of the commercial re-programmable satellite:

This satellite would be used by Space Agencies for data transmission and secure communications while already in space. A solar array has been deployed since then successfully to communicate with its operator on the Earth. As per the statement released by the Space Agency, "because it can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime. Its beams can be redirected to move in almost real-time to provide information to passengers onboard moving ships or planes." The satellite can also provide real time information to the passengers on board ships or planes. It can be used to deliver more data when the demand surges. The Quantum would also be able to detect the origin of signals that may be sent with or without any bad intent.

Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace said, “With this new Ariane 5 success, the first in 2021, Arianespace is pleased to be continuing its service to two of its most loyal customers, operators Embratel and Eutelsat.”

“I am finding it magical every day, but there is also a lot of routine,” says @Thom_astro, reflecting on his first 100 days the @Space_Station on this, his second mission. In total, he's logged 296 days in space (so far) 👉https://t.co/A7sjB4l9ev #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/rD7IJniagk — ESA (@esa) August 1, 2021

What is a fully re-programmable satellite?

Eutelsat Quantum would allow the users to customize the communications as per their requirements in almost real-time. This would be quite the opposite of the conventional models that are designed on Earth.

A sophisticated #telecoms satellite capable of being completely repurposed while in orbit has been successfully deployed in space. It was developed under an @ESA Partnership Project with @Eutelsat_SA and @AirbusSpace #EutelsatQuantum 👉https://t.co/EQO04l0sjw pic.twitter.com/tu7ZS0FtWi — ESA Telecommunications (@EsaTelecoms) July 31, 2021

The Quantum is able to respond to the changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime as per ESA because it can be reprogrammed while orbiting in a fixed position 35,000 kilometers.

Read| Explained: All about e-RUPI to be launched by Narendra Modi

