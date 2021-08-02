Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

All about world's first commercial, re-programmable satellite 

In the article below, know all about the first commercial, re-programmable satellite that has been sent from the Earths New Guinea. Take a look at the details of the satellite below.
Created On: Aug 2, 2021 15:45 IST
Modified On: Aug 2, 2021 16:08 IST
Re programmable satellite
Re programmable satellite

French Guiana launched the world's first commercial and fully re-programmable satellite on Friday, July 30, 2021. The satellite was launched using the Ariane 5 rocket and is developed under the European Space Agency Partnership Project with satellite operator Eutelsat and Airbus. 

The space agency said in an official release, "Eutelsat Quantum, developed under an ESA partnership project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus, is the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world."

Use of the commercial re-programmable satellite:

  1. This satellite would be used by Space Agencies for data transmission and secure communications while already in space. A solar array has been deployed since then successfully to communicate with its operator on the Earth.
  2. As per the statement released by the Space Agency, "because it can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime. Its beams can be redirected to move in almost real-time to provide information to passengers onboard moving ships or planes."
  3. The satellite can also provide real time information to the passengers on board ships or planes.
  4. It can be used to deliver more data when the demand surges. 
  5. The Quantum would also be able to detect the origin of signals that may be sent with or without any bad intent. 

Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace said, “With this new Ariane 5 success, the first in 2021, Arianespace is pleased to be continuing its service to two of its most loyal customers, operators Embratel and Eutelsat.”

What is a fully re-programmable satellite?

Eutelsat Quantum would allow the users to customize the communications as per their requirements in almost real-time. This would be quite the opposite of the conventional models that are designed on Earth. 

The Quantum is able to respond to the changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime as per ESA because it can be reprogrammed while orbiting in a fixed position 35,000 kilometers. 

Read| Explained: All about e-RUPI to be launched by Narendra Modi
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    8 + 8 =
    Post

    Comments