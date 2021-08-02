Explained: All about e-RUPI launched by Narendra Modi

Everyone was eagerly waiting for PM Narendra Modi to launch e-RUPI which is an e-voucher based digital payment solution. The launch of the digital payment platform was done on August 2, 2021. Know all about the programme and it's benefits in the article below. But before that take a look at the video below to know about the event.

The programme would ensure that the benefits reach the beneficiaries in a leak proof manner.

The PMO said, " It would ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner". Know all about eRUPI in the article below.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution on August 2 via video conferencing.



What is e-RUPI?

e RUPI is a cashless tool that can be used for digital payments. It can be taken as an e-voucher that is based on a QR code or a SMS string that would be directly delivered to the beneficiary's phone. This would be a contact less method thus. e-RUPI connects the sponsors with the beneficiaries without any actual contact. There is no contact between the e-service providers and the beneficiaries too. The service is prepaid in nature as it ensures that the payment is made to the service provider after the transaction is completed. As it is prepaid no intermediary is required and the payment to the service provider is hassle free. It is a one time payment mechanism and it allows the users to redeem the voucher without a card or any digital payment apps or internet banking. The e Vouchers can also be leveraged by the private sectors as a part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility. The information has been provided in the statement released by the PM Office.

Who has developed e-RUPI?

The National Payments Corporation of India, (NPCI) has developed the e-RUPI platform on its UPI platform, collaborating with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The PMO released a statement saying, " It is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc."

