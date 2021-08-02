Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Explained: All about e-RUPI launched by Narendra Modi

In the article below know all about the digital payment platform, e-RUPI that was launched by PM Modi via video conferencing today that is on August 2, 2021. The article below provides all the details of this electronic platform.
Created On: Aug 2, 2021 16:53 IST
Modified On: Aug 2, 2021 18:26 IST
Read in hindi
जानें क्या है ई-रुपी (e-RUPI), इसके लाभ और ये कैसे काम करता है?
जानें क्या है ई-रुपी (e-RUPI), इसके लाभ और ये कैसे काम करता है?

Everyone was eagerly waiting for PM Narendra Modi to launch e-RUPI which is an e-voucher based digital payment solution. The launch of the digital payment platform was done on August 2, 2021. Know all about the programme and it's benefits in the article below. But before that take a look at the video below to know about the event.

The programme would ensure that the benefits reach the beneficiaries in a leak proof manner.  

The PMO said, " It would ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner". Know all about eRUPI in the article below. 

What is e-RUPI?

  1. e RUPI is a cashless tool that can be used for digital payments.
  2. It can be taken as an e-voucher that is based on a QR code or a SMS string that would be directly delivered to the beneficiary's phone.
  3. This would be a contact less method thus. 
  4. e-RUPI connects the sponsors with the beneficiaries without any actual contact. 
  5. There is no contact between the e-service providers and the beneficiaries too. 
  6. The service is prepaid in nature as it ensures that the payment is made to the service provider after the transaction is completed.
  7. As it is prepaid no intermediary is required and the payment to the service provider is hassle free.  
  8. It is a one time payment mechanism and it allows the users to redeem the voucher without a card or any digital payment apps or internet banking. 
  9. The e Vouchers can also be leveraged by the private sectors as a part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility. The information has been provided in the statement released by the PM Office. 

Who has developed e-RUPI?

The National Payments Corporation of India, (NPCI) has developed the e-RUPI platform on its UPI platform, collaborating with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. 

The PMO released a statement saying, " It is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc."

What is the difference between Interim Budget and Vote on Account?

GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics: Races
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post

Comments