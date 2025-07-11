Seek and Find Puzzles are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.
Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling seek and find puzzle in which you have to find a hidden comb in this beach scene.
Seek and Find puzzles have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.
A lot of these puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.
Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.
In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a comb that is discreetly hiding in this beach scene.
With just 9 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.
As you start looking at the image, you will notice the background filled with people that play a significant role in hiding the comb perfectly.
At first glance, it might seem like there are just animals in the image. But if you take a closer look, you'll see that there is a comb hidden throughout the scene.
So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to differentiate in this scene within 9 seconds?
Try your luck and emerge as a puzzle master. All the best!
Seek and Find Puzzle: Spot the Hidden Comb Within 9 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
How is the hunt to find the comb going?
Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?
Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.
So turn off all your distractions and focus again.
Was the comb visible?
Hurry Up! The 9 seconds will be over soon!
3… 2… and 1!
Oh no, the time limit is over!
How close were you to figuring out where the comb was hidden?
Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the comb, it is still okay you have got this.
You can scroll back to the top and give it another try without a timer.
If you can’t find it again, here is the solution for you
Find the Hidden Comb- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below:
Source: Pinterest
See, wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.
