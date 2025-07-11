Seek and Find Puzzles are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.

Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling seek and find puzzle in which you have to find a hidden comb in this beach scene.

Seek and Find puzzles have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.

A lot of these puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.

Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.

In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a comb that is discreetly hiding in this beach scene.

With just 9 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.