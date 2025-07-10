Seek and Find Puzzles are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.
Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling seek and find puzzle in which you have to find a hidden banana in this beach cleaning scene.
Seek and Find puzzles have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.
A lot of these puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.
Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.
In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a banana that is discreetly hiding in this beach cleaning scene.
With just 9 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.
As you start looking at the image, you will notice the background filled with people that play a significant role in hiding the banana perfectly.
At first glance, it might seem like there are just animals in the image. But if you take a closer look, you'll see that there is a banana hidden throughout the scene.
So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to differentiate in this scene within 9 seconds?
Try your luck and emerge as a puzzle master. All the best!
Try: Got a High IQ (115+)? Try Spotting the Hidden Horse That Most People Miss!
Seek and Find Puzzle: Spot the Hidden Banana Within 9 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
How is the hunt to find the banana going?
Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?
Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.
So turn off all your distractions and focus again.
Was the banana visible?
If your answer is “No” here is a hint:
Try to look at the foreheads of the cats and you will find it easily.
Hurry Up! The 9 seconds will be over soon!
3… 2… and 1!
Oh no, the time limit is over!
How close were you to figuring out where the banana was hidden?
Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the banana, it is still okay you have got this.
You can scroll back to the top and give it another try without a timer.
If you can’t find it again, here is the solution for you
Find the Hidden Banana- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below:
Source: Pinterest
See, wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation