Artemis 1: World’s most powerful rocket on its way to the Moon: Important Details You Need to Know

After numerous delays, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) has finally launched, Artemis 1: World’s world’s most powerful rocket on its way to the moon and they've been successful.

The launch took place at 1:47 A.M. EST on Nov. 16, 2022 by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) from Launch Pad 39B, at the Kennedy Space Center .

The rocket could be spotted making its way in the early morning sky of Florida when The Space Launch System (SLS) lifted off at 1:47 A.M. EST.

Artemis 1 mission is on a 25-day flight to the Moon, without any crew but carrying with it NASA’s hopes for human space investigation.

ARTEMIS 1: STRUCTURE AND SIZE

The rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty,

It has 8.8 million pounds of thrust, and 15 percent more powerful than the Saturn V.

It is planned to go farther than any such craft, reaching approximately 450,000 kilometers from Earth on a distant retrograde orbit.

Orion’s odometer will read about 2.1 million km at the end of its trip.

The capsule will be reaching back to Earth at the speed up to 25,000 mph.

It is estimated to reach temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit when it reenters Earth’s atmosphere. That’s quicker and more in temperature than any prior spacecraft.

IMPORTANT FACTS ABOUT ARTEMIS 1:

According to NASA, Artemis 1 has a thrust equivalent to nearly all the train engines in the U.S. running at once.

SLS now becomes the holder of the record for the most powerful rocket ever successfully launched.

The Orion capsule atop the SLS core stage is the first ever human-rated deep-space rocket to make its way towards the Moon in 50 years.

Orion will reach the far point of its orbit 40,000 miles (64,000 km) which is way beyond the farside of the moon if everything goes as planned. It will beat the prior distance record-holder of Apollo 13.

Orion will be just 100 km above the surface of the moon.

THE MAIN MISSION AND PURPOSE OF ARTEMIS1:

The mission is intended to be a test flight, though It’s not without risk. NASA is stressing Orion beyond what it was designed for according to Bob Cabana, NASA Associate Administrator, warning that the flight might “come home early.”