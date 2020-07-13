Ashok Gehlot Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey, Achievements and more

Ashok Gehlot is the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Indian politician. As a Chief Minister of Rajasthan, formerly he has served two times that is from 1998 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2013. In central government, he has served as Union Minister several times. First time he was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency in 1980. In fact, he went on to represent Jodhpur's parliamentary constituency in the 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Lok Sabha. He was elected as an MLA from Sadarpura (Jodhpur) assembly constituency in 1999.

Name: Ashok Gehlot

Date of Birth: 3 May, 1951

Place of Birth: Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Father's Name: Babu Laxman Singh Gehlot

Spouse Name: Sunita Gehlot

Children: Son- Vaibhav Gehlot and Daughter Sonia

Education: BSc., M.A. (Economics), L.L.B

Profession before joining politics: Student politics, Political and Social Worker

Ashok Gehlot: Early Life, Family, and Education

Known for his simplicity and Gandhian values, Mr. Ashok Gehlot was born on 3 May, 1951 at Mahamandir, Jodhpur, Rajasthan in the home of Mr. Laxman Singh Gehlot. Mr. Ashok Gehlot received a bachelor's degree in science and law and a master's degree in economics. Mr. Gehlot was married on 27 November, 1977 to Mrs. Sunita Gehlot. Mr. Gehlot has a son (Vaibhav Gehlot) and a daughter (Sonia Gehlot). He meets people directly to know their pain and sorrow. Mr. Gehlot is known for doing 24x7 work.

Ashok Gehlot: Profession before entering into Politics

During the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, he has served in the refugee camps at several places including Bangaon and 24 Parganas districts, West Bengal. He was also an active participant in the camps organised by the Tarun Shanti Sena at Sevagram, Indore, Aurangabad, and Wardha.

Ashok Gehlot: Political background

Ashok Gehlot, who was active in politics and social service since his student life, was elected from Jodhpur Parliamentary constituency for the first time in the year 1980 for the 7th Lok Sabha (1980-84). He is a charismatic leader and represented Jodhpur Parliamentary constituency in 8th Lok Sabha (1984–1989), 10th Lok Sabha (1991–96), 11th Lok Sabha (1996–98) and 12th Lok Sabha (1998–1999).

He became a member of the 11th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in February 1999 after being elected from Sardarpura (Jodhpur) assembly constituency. He was popular among the people of the state and was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the same constituency in 2003, 2008, 2013, and was re-elected from the Sardarpura assembly constituency for the 15th Rajasthan Assembly on 11/12/2018.

Ashok Gehlot: Union Minister

He is a true politician who focused his attention on the all-round development of the poor. He served as a Union Minister in the cabinet of late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, and Late Shri PV Narasimha Rao. He became Union Minister thrice. When late Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India at that time, Ashok Gehlot was the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation in the cabinet of Mrs. Indira Gandhi from 2 September, 1982 to 7 February, 1984.

After this Ashok Gehlot became Deputy Minister of Sports. He worked in the Sports Ministry from the period of 7 February 1984 to 31 October 1984 and again in the same Ministry from 12 November 1984 to 31 December 1984. Owing to their transparent working style and dedication to know each subject deeply. Mrs. Indira Gandhi and Late Leaders like Shri Rajiv Gandhi praised him. In view of this style of his work, he was made Minister of State in the Central Government. During the period from 31 December 1984 to 26 September 1985, he served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Civil Aviation. Subsequently, he was made Union Minister of State for Textiles. This ministry was formerly with the Prime Minister and later Ashok Gehlot was given independent charge of it. Ashok Gehlot was the Minister of this Ministry from 21 June 1991 to 18 January 1993.

Ashok Gehlot: Minister in Rajasthan Government

Between June, 1989 and November, 1989, he was the Minister of Home and Public Health Engineering Department in the Government of Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot: Chief Minister Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 01/12/1998 to 08/12/2003 and from 13/12/2008 to 13/12/2013. His tenure is known for unprecedented drought management, power generation, development of resources, employment generation, industrial and tourism development, efficient financial management, and good governance among other important achievements.

Ashok Gehlot assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for the third time on 17 December 2018.

Ashok Gehlot: Political activities and achievements

He became President of the Rajasthan NSUI in 1974.

He was elected President of City District Congress Committee, Jodhpur in 1979.

He became a Member of the Public Accounts Committee in 1980.

He was elected as General Secretary, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee in 1982.

He became Union Deputy Minister, Department of Tourism in 1982.

He was the Union Deputy Minister for the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in 1983.

He became Union Deputy Minister for the Department of Sports in 1984.

He was the Union Minister of State for the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in 1984.

In 1985, 1994, and 1997, he was elected as President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

He became Minister, Department of Home, and PHED in 1989.

In 1991, he was Union Minister of State for the Department of Textiles.

He was elected to the Consultative Committee on Communication (Lok Sabha) in 1991.

He was elected to the Standing Committee on Railway (10th & 11th Lok Sabha) in 1991.

He was elected to the Consultative Committee on External Affairs (Lok Sabha) in 1996.

He became Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1998.

2008-2013: Served as Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

In 2017 he was appointed as General Secretary, All India Congress Committee.

He assumed office as Chief Minister of Rajasthan on 17 December 2018.

Ashok Gehlot: Other achievements

Bharat Seva Sansthan was founded by Ashok Gehlot with an aim to render ambulance services and books free of cost through the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Book Bank. He is also the Chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, Delhi. This organisation works for the interest of students and teachers at the university and college level.

Ashok Gehlot: Social background

Prepared to serve the poor and backward classes, Ashok Gehlot worked in the refugee camps organized during the Bangladesh War in 1971 in Bangaon and 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. He who has a keen interest in social service actively worked in camps organized by Tarun Shanti Sena at Sevagram, Wardha, Aurangabad, Indore and many other places and served for the development of the slum and slum areas. Through the Nehru Yuva Kendra, he made his significant contribution to the expansion of adult education. He is actively associated with Kumar Sahitya Parishad and Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Book-Bank.

Ashok Gehlot is also the founder President of Bharat Seva Sansthan. These institutions are dedicated to social service and provide ambulance service. Apart from this, the institute provides free books for poor students through the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Book Bank. The institute has also set up a reading room at the Rajiv Gandhi Seva Sadan in Jodhpur.

He is also the President of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, New Delhi. This institution looks after the interests of students and teachers of universities/colleges across the country.

