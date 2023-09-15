Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, India vs Sri Lanka ODI Records and Stats

The 2023 Asia Cup is in its final stretch with the highly anticipated clash between India and Sri Lanka. Both are formidable teams and have a rich history in the tournament, with India being the most successful team, having won the title a record seven times. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been a challenging force in the Asia Cup and will be looking to clinch their sixth title. The Asia Cup final is set to take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and promises to be an exciting contest between two cricketing powerhouses.

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, and Venue

The clash between India and Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 will take place on September 3, 2023. The match will begin at 03:00 p.m. as per Indian Timing and take place at R Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head Stats in ODI

India and Sri Lanka went toe-to-toe in a total of 165 matches (ODI). India won 96 of them, on the other hand, Sri Lanka won 57.

Total Matches Played 165 Matches Won by India 96 Matches Won by Sri Lanka 57 Tied Matches 1 Matches Ending in No-Result 11

As seen from the table above, India has a clear advantage over Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODI format.

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Stats and Records

In the 2023 Asia Cup, India has played four matches till now, winning three, while one resulted in a no-match.

Date Match Result 02 Sep '23 • 3rd Match, Group A India vs Pakistan No Result 04 Sep '23 • 5th Match, Group A India vs Nepal India won by 10 wickets (with 17 balls remaining) (DLS method) 10 Sep '23 • 9th Match, Super Four A1 v A2 India vs Pakistan India won by 228 runs (Reserve day) 12 Sep '23 • 10th Match, Super Four A2 vs B1 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 41 runs

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Stats and Records

In the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka has played five matches, winning four, and losing one to India.

Date Match Result 31 Aug '23 • 2nd Match, Group B Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets (with 66 balls remaining) 05 Sep '23 • 6th Match, Group B Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sri Lanka won by 2 runs 09 Sep '23 • 8th Match, Super Four B1 vs B2 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sri Lanka won by 21 runs 12 Sep '23 • 10th Match, Super Four A2 vs B1 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 41 runs

Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will take place between seven-time champions India and six-time champions Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 03:00 pm (IST) and will be live-streamed on the Star Sports Network. The two top-performing teams will battle it out on the pitch on September 17, in Colombo, to win the championship trophy.

Will India extend its record by becoming the eight-time champions, or will Sri Lanka reclaim their title and become seven-time champions? We will find out which team will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final.