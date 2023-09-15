Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, India vs Sri Lanka ODI Records and Stats

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets on September 14 and became the second finalist in the Asia Cup 2023. They will meet India on the pitch for the final on September 17.
The 2023 Asia Cup is in its final stretch with the highly anticipated clash between India and Sri Lanka. Both are formidable teams and have a rich history in the tournament, with India being the most successful team, having won the title a record seven times. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been a challenging force in the Asia Cup and will be looking to clinch their sixth title. The Asia Cup final is set to take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and promises to be an exciting contest between two cricketing powerhouses. 

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, and Venue

 

The clash between India and Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 will take place on September 3, 2023. The match will begin at 03:00 p.m. as per Indian Timing and take place at R Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head Stats in ODI

 

India and Sri Lanka went toe-to-toe in a total of 165 matches (ODI). India won 96 of them, on the other hand, Sri Lanka won 57.

Total Matches Played 

165

Matches Won by India

96

Matches Won by Sri Lanka

57

Tied Matches 

1

Matches Ending in No-Result

11

As seen from the table above, India has a clear advantage over Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODI format.

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Stats and Records

In the 2023 Asia Cup, India has played four matches till now, winning three, while one resulted in a no-match. 

Date 

Match

Result

02 Sep '23 • 3rd Match, Group A

India vs Pakistan

No Result

04 Sep '23 • 5th Match, Group A 

India vs Nepal

India won by 10 wickets (with 17 balls remaining) (DLS method)

10 Sep '23 • 9th Match, Super Four 

A1 v A2

India vs Pakistan

India won by 228 runs

(Reserve day)

12 Sep '23 • 10th Match, Super Four

A2 vs B1

India vs Sri Lanka

India won by 41 runs

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Stats and Records

 

In the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka has played five matches, winning four, and losing one to India. 

Date 

Match

Result

31 Aug '23 • 2nd Match, Group B

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets (with 66 balls remaining)

05 Sep '23 • 6th Match, Group B 

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs

09 Sep '23 • 8th Match, Super Four

B1 vs B2

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs

12 Sep '23 • 10th Match, Super Four 

A2 vs B1

India vs Sri Lanka

India won by 41 runs

 

Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will take place between seven-time champions India and six-time champions Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 03:00 pm (IST) and will be live-streamed on the Star Sports Network. The two top-performing teams will battle it out on the pitch on September 17, in Colombo, to win the championship trophy.

Will India extend its record by becoming the eight-time champions, or will Sri Lanka reclaim their title and become seven-time champions? We will find out which team will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final.
