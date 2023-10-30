Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, Time, Nominees, Live Stream And How To Watch Football Award Ceremony

The 67th annual Ballon d'Or, a prestigious event hosted by France Football magazine, is set to celebrate the zenith of football excellence in the 2022–2023 season, distinguishing the globe's most exceptional footballers.

Messi is touted to win a record 8th trophy this year following his FIFA World Cup win.

A notable departure from convention, this edition marks the second time in its storied history that the award will hinge on the season's outcomes rather than adhering to the conventional calendar year, commencing on August 1, 2022, and concluding on July 31, 2023. The roster of contenders was unveiled on September 6, 2023, heralding a night of distinction not just for the male athletes but also for the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy, and the Club of the Year accolade.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Date And Time

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony shall grace the stage at the renowned Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The anticipated commencement is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT (United Kingdom time) in the heart of Paris, France.

Date Monday, October 30, 2023 Time 6 pm GMT / 2 pm ET Venue Theatre du Chatelet, Paris

Ballon d'Or 2023 Nominees

Karim Benzema won the coveted trophy in 2022.

Lionel Messi, seeking an unprecedented eighth accolade, has formidable competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, elevating the stakes in this illustrious competition.

Player Nationality Position Club Bernardo Silva Portugal Midfielder Manchester City Mohamed Salah Egypt Forward Liverpool Bukayo Saka England Forward Arsenal Rodri Spain Midfielder Manchester City Victor Osimhen Nigeria Forward Napoli André Onana Cameroon Goalkeeper Manchester United[j] Martin Ødegaard Norway Midfielder Arsenal Jamal Musiala Germany Midfielder Bayern Munich Luka Modrić Croatia Midfielder Real Madrid Kim Min-jae South Korea Defender Manchester United Lionel Messi Argentina Forward Inter Miami Kylian Mbappé France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Lautaro Martínez Argentina Forward Inter Milan Emiliano Martínez Argentina Goalkeeper Aston Villa Robert Lewandowski Poland Forward Barcelona Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Forward Napoli Randal Kolo Muani France Forward Paris Saint-Germain Harry Kane England Forward Manchester United Vinícius Júnior Brazil Forward Real Madrid Erling Haaland Norway Forward Manchester City Joško Gvardiol Croatia Defender Manchester City İlkay Gündoğan Germany Midfielder Barcelona[d] Antoine Griezmann France Forward Atlético Madrid Rúben Dias Portugal Defender Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfielder Manchester City Yassine Bounou Morocco Goalkeeper Al-Hilal Karim Benzema France Forward Al-Ittihad Jude Bellingham England Midfielder Real Madrid Nicolò Barella Italy Midfielder Inter Milan Julián Álvarez Argentina Forward Manchester City

Although the five-time champion Cristiano Ronaldo was not selected for nomination, the race includes past victors Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, promising a fierce contest of football mastery.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Live Stream And How To Watch Online?

For global viewers, regional broadcasters will transmit the ceremony live on their networks. In the United States, Paramount+ is the chosen platform for streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony, while the United Kingdom audience can tune in via TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+.

Country TV & stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button United States Paramount+ International L'Equipe YouTube Australia SBS On Demand New Zealand L'Equipe YouTube

Furthermore, the ceremony will also be accessible at no cost through L’Equipe’s YouTube channel, featuring the illustrious presence of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the charismatic host of the live coverage.

