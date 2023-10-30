Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, Time, Nominees, Live Stream And How To Watch Football Award Ceremony

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony shall grace the stage at the renowned Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The anticipated commencement is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT (United Kingdom time) in the heart of Paris, France.
The 67th annual Ballon d'Or, a prestigious event hosted by France Football magazine, is set to celebrate the zenith of football excellence in the 2022–2023 season, distinguishing the globe's most exceptional footballers.

Messi is touted to win a record 8th trophy this year following his FIFA World Cup win.

A notable departure from convention, this edition marks the second time in its storied history that the award will hinge on the season's outcomes rather than adhering to the conventional calendar year, commencing on August 1, 2022, and concluding on July 31, 2023. The roster of contenders was unveiled on September 6, 2023, heralding a night of distinction not just for the male athletes but also for the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy, and the Club of the Year accolade.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Date And Time

Date

Monday, October 30, 2023

Time

6 pm GMT / 2 pm ET

Venue

Theatre du Chatelet, Paris

Ballon d'Or 2023 Nominees

Karim Benzema won the coveted  trophy in 2022.

Lionel Messi, seeking an unprecedented eighth accolade, has formidable competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, elevating the stakes in this illustrious competition.

Player

Nationality

Position

Club

Bernardo Silva

Portugal

Midfielder

Manchester City

Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Forward

Liverpool

Bukayo Saka

England

Forward

Arsenal

Rodri

Spain

Midfielder

Manchester City

Victor Osimhen

Nigeria

Forward

Napoli

André Onana

Cameroon

Goalkeeper

Manchester United[j]

Martin Ødegaard

Norway

Midfielder

Arsenal

Jamal Musiala

Germany

Midfielder

Bayern Munich

Luka Modrić

Croatia

Midfielder

Real Madrid

Kim Min-jae

South Korea

Defender

Manchester United

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Forward

Inter Miami

Kylian Mbappé

France

Forward

Paris Saint-Germain

Lautaro Martínez

Argentina

Forward

Inter Milan

Emiliano Martínez

Argentina

Goalkeeper

Aston Villa

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Forward

Barcelona

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia

Forward

Napoli

Randal Kolo Muani

France

Forward

Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane

England

Forward

Manchester United

Vinícius Júnior

Brazil

Forward

Real Madrid

Erling Haaland

Norway

Forward

Manchester City

Joško Gvardiol

Croatia

Defender

Manchester City

İlkay Gündoğan

Germany

Midfielder

Barcelona[d]

Antoine Griezmann

France

Forward

Atlético Madrid

Rúben Dias

Portugal

Defender

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Midfielder

Manchester City

Yassine Bounou

Morocco

Goalkeeper

Al-Hilal

Karim Benzema

France

Forward

Al-Ittihad

Jude Bellingham

England

Midfielder

Real Madrid

Nicolò Barella

Italy

Midfielder

Inter Milan

Julián Álvarez

Argentina

Forward

Manchester City

Although the five-time champion Cristiano Ronaldo was not selected for nomination, the race includes past victors Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, promising a fierce contest of football mastery.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Live Stream And How To Watch Online?

For global viewers, regional broadcasters will transmit the ceremony live on their networks. In the United States, Paramount+ is the chosen platform for streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony, while the United Kingdom audience can tune in via TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+. 

Country

TV & stream

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button

United States

Paramount+

International

L'Equipe YouTube

Australia

SBS On Demand

New Zealand

L'Equipe YouTube

Furthermore, the ceremony will also be accessible at no cost through L’Equipe’s YouTube channel, featuring the illustrious presence of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the charismatic host of the live coverage.

