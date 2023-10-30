Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, Time, Nominees, Live Stream And How To Watch Football Award Ceremony
The 67th annual Ballon d'Or, a prestigious event hosted by France Football magazine, is set to celebrate the zenith of football excellence in the 2022–2023 season, distinguishing the globe's most exceptional footballers.
Messi is touted to win a record 8th trophy this year following his FIFA World Cup win.
A notable departure from convention, this edition marks the second time in its storied history that the award will hinge on the season's outcomes rather than adhering to the conventional calendar year, commencing on August 1, 2022, and concluding on July 31, 2023. The roster of contenders was unveiled on September 6, 2023, heralding a night of distinction not just for the male athletes but also for the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy, and the Club of the Year accolade.
Ballon d'Or 2023 Date And Time
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony shall grace the stage at the renowned Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The anticipated commencement is scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT (United Kingdom time) in the heart of Paris, France.
|
Date
|
Monday, October 30, 2023
|
Time
|
6 pm GMT / 2 pm ET
|
Venue
|
Theatre du Chatelet, Paris
Ballon d'Or 2023 Nominees
Karim Benzema won the coveted trophy in 2022.
Lionel Messi, seeking an unprecedented eighth accolade, has formidable competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, elevating the stakes in this illustrious competition.
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Position
|
Club
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Portugal
|
Midfielder
|
Manchester City
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Egypt
|
Forward
|
Liverpool
|
Bukayo Saka
|
England
|
Forward
|
Arsenal
|
Rodri
|
Spain
|
Midfielder
|
Manchester City
|
Victor Osimhen
|
Nigeria
|
Forward
|
Napoli
|
André Onana
|
Cameroon
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manchester United[j]
|
Martin Ødegaard
|
Norway
|
Midfielder
|
Arsenal
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Germany
|
Midfielder
|
Bayern Munich
|
Luka Modrić
|
Croatia
|
Midfielder
|
Real Madrid
|
Kim Min-jae
|
South Korea
|
Defender
|
Manchester United
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
Forward
|
Inter Miami
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
France
|
Forward
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Lautaro Martínez
|
Argentina
|
Forward
|
Inter Milan
|
Emiliano Martínez
|
Argentina
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aston Villa
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Poland
|
Forward
|
Barcelona
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Georgia
|
Forward
|
Napoli
|
Randal Kolo Muani
|
France
|
Forward
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Harry Kane
|
England
|
Forward
|
Manchester United
|
Vinícius Júnior
|
Brazil
|
Forward
|
Real Madrid
|
Erling Haaland
|
Norway
|
Forward
|
Manchester City
|
Joško Gvardiol
|
Croatia
|
Defender
|
Manchester City
|
İlkay Gündoğan
|
Germany
|
Midfielder
|
Barcelona[d]
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
France
|
Forward
|
Atlético Madrid
|
Rúben Dias
|
Portugal
|
Defender
|
Manchester City
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Belgium
|
Midfielder
|
Manchester City
|
Yassine Bounou
|
Morocco
|
Goalkeeper
|
Al-Hilal
|
Karim Benzema
|
France
|
Forward
|
Al-Ittihad
|
Jude Bellingham
|
England
|
Midfielder
|
Real Madrid
|
Nicolò Barella
|
Italy
|
Midfielder
|
Inter Milan
|
Julián Álvarez
|
Argentina
|
Forward
|
Manchester City
Although the five-time champion Cristiano Ronaldo was not selected for nomination, the race includes past victors Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, promising a fierce contest of football mastery.
Ballon d'Or 2023 Live Stream And How To Watch Online?
For global viewers, regional broadcasters will transmit the ceremony live on their networks. In the United States, Paramount+ is the chosen platform for streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony, while the United Kingdom audience can tune in via TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+.
|
Country
|
TV & stream
|
United Kingdom
|
TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button
|
United States
|
Paramount+
|
International
|
L'Equipe YouTube
|
Australia
|
SBS On Demand
|
New Zealand
|
L'Equipe YouTube
Furthermore, the ceremony will also be accessible at no cost through L’Equipe’s YouTube channel, featuring the illustrious presence of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the charismatic host of the live coverage.
