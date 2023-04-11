BCCI Domestic Cricket Schedule 2023 - 24: Check All Trophy, T20, ODI, and Ranji Match List Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the eagerly anticipated domestic cricket calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 season for Team India. The governing body for cricket in India shared that there will be a total of 1846 matches played throughout the season, which is going to start from the final week of June 2023 and continue till March 2024.

In this article, we will explore the key highlights of the BCCI's domestic cricket calendar for the 2023-24 season, including the tournament formats, schedules, and anticipated matchups that are sure to captivate the cricketing fraternity in India.

The Duleep Trophy will mark the official beginning of the domestic season. The competition will take place from June 28 to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Deodhar Trophy, which will be played from July 24, 2023, to August 3, 2023.

Six zones— the Central, South, North, East, West, and North-East zones—will each host one of these tournaments.

And beginning on October 1, 2023, the Irani Cup will commence with intense competition between Rest of India and Saurashtra. This tournament will be followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will take place between October 16, 2023, and November 6, 2023.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will then take place between November 23, 2023, and December 15, 2023. There will be 38 teams participating in the two aforementioned competitions, split into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams.

In 2024, the popular Ranji Trophy, consisting of 38 teams divided into five groups, will kick off on January 5 and go on until March 14, 2024.

The Senior Women's T20 Trophy, which will be played from October 19, 2023, to November 09, 2023, will mark the start of the domestic women's cricket season.

It will be followed by the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Trophy, which will be played from November 24, 2023, to December 4, 2023. The Senior Women's One-Day Trophy will start on January 4 and end on January 26, 2024.

Cricket enthusiasts across the country are eagerly awaiting the new season, which promises to be filled with exciting matches, intense rivalries, and rising talents showcasing their skills. The BCCI's announcement of the domestic cricket calendar has generated significant interest among players, fans, and stakeholders alike, as it sets the stage for an action-packed season of cricketing action in India.

Click here to download the BCCI Domestic Cricket Schedule 2023-24.

Currently, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, or IPL, is underway, and cricket fans just cannot get over the thrill and excitement of the league.

Check here for more coverage on IPL:

[Today] IPL 2023 Points Table List: Team Rankings, Net Run Rate and Standings

Who Won Yesterday's IPL 2023 Match? Check Winner, Loser, Scorecard and Awards

.