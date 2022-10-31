Beard Personality Test: Your Beard Style Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Beard Personality Test: Do you keep a full-length beard? Or Goatee? Or Stubble? Or a French beard? Know what your beard says about your personality. While it is a common association of beards with power, dominance, and maturity. Personality tests based on beard style can reveal a lot about you. what does a beard say about a man? Can a beard change your personality? We shall look into different beard styles and personality traits associated with them.

Beard Personality Test: What does your beard style say about you?

#1 Full-Length Beard Personality Traits

If you have a full-length beard, studies show that your personality traits may exude aggressiveness, masculinity, and dominance. However, studies also show that full-beard men may look tough on the outside but maybe kind, trustworthy, courageous, hard-working, and committed to their goals. You may appear calm and confident. Some studies have also shown that a full-length beard is more likely to be protective and a better provider.

#2 Goatee Personality Traits

If you have a Goatee beard, studies show that your personality traits may include being capable, dependable, and trustworthy. You may be rooted in old values and beliefs. You may be good at keeping your commitments and maintaining long-term relationships. You may be good at expressing your emotions for your loved ones, family, and friends. You may also have a protective and possessive nature. You may also have the desire to settle down in your life with a loving and caring partner. You may be summed up as someone who likes to keep it classy yet with a fun edge to your personality.

#3 Stubble Personality Traits

If you have a Stubble beard, studies show that your personality traits may include leading an active lifestyle, enjoying athletic activities, indulging in adventurous activities, being daring, and being charming. You may into taking care of your appearance. Outer beauty may matter to you a lot. You may be trendy. You may be aware of the finer and not-so-finer physical attributes of your face. You may exude maturity yet a subtle mischievous side to you. You may also be your biggest critic. You like to keep up with the present and future. You may be good at adapting to evolving times and not be stuck in the past.

#4 French Beard Personality Traits

If you have French Beard, studies show that your personality traits may include being organized, confident, chic, and mature in handling matters. You may be wise and mature in the way you tackle issues, handle your aggression, etc. You may have been told that people find warmth and safety in your presence. You may someone who knows exactly what he wants, and what he is doing. You may be calculated and prepared for all sorts of situations.

Hope you enjoyed reading about personality traits associated with different beard styles. You should note that one individual may be sporting a mix of more than one beard style which would mean he would exude personality traits of both those beard styles.

Tell us in comments: What is your beard style?

